Bahrain vs Saudi Arabia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch BHR vs KSA, ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026

Bahrain vs Saudi Arabia Latest

Saudi Arabia have won the toss and have opted to bat.

Saudi Arabia were 56/2 after 17 overs.

Saudi Arabia (Playing XI): Abdul Waheed Ghaffar, Zahid Iqbal, Waji Ul Hassan(c), Zain Ul Abidin, Abdul Manan Ali, Usman Najeeb, Hisham Shaikh, Syed Naqash Tanveer(w), Ahmad Raza, Muhammad Atif, Muhammad Saqib

Bahrain (Playing XI): Prashant Kurup(w/c), Yaseer Nazeer, Fiaz Ahmed, Muhammad Wasim, Ahmer Bin Nasir, Imran Anwar, Junaid Aziz, Ali Dawood, Asif Mohammad Shaikh, Muhammad Salman, Abdul Majid Abbasi

Saudi Arabia will be hoping to bounce back against Bahrain after two consecutive defeats in the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026. The Saudis lost their first game against Hong Kong by 16 runs after failing to chase down a target of 273. In their second game, they suffered a 93-run defeat against hosts Malaysia. They are now at the bottom of the Group A points table.

Bahrain, meanwhile, will be keen to maintain their positive momentum. They started the tournament on a disappointing note with a 7-wicket loss against Nepal, but managed to win their second fixture, defeating Hong Kong by 32 runs.

For Bahrain, the next game is a chance to move up the points table and strengthen their position in the group. Saudi Arabia need a win to keep their tournament hopes alive.

Bahrain vs Saudi Arabia: Date And Time

The Bahrain vs Saudi Arabia ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 match will be played on Sept. 4 at 7 a.m. IST.

Bahrain vs Saudi Arabia: Venue

The Bahrain vs Saudi Arabia ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 match will be played at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi.

Bahrain vs Saudi Arabia: Live Telecast

The Bahrain vs Saudi Arabia match will not be available on live TV in India.

Bahrain vs Saudi Arabia: Live Streaming

Bahrain vs Saudi Arabia live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Bahrain vs Saudi Arabia: Squads

Saudi Arabia: Faisal Khan, Abdul Wahid, Zain Ul Abidin, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Hisham Shaikh, Muhammad Saqib, Manan Ali, Usman Najeeb, Waji Ul Hassan (c), Sheikh Shad Saif, Syed Naqash Tanveer (wk)

Bahrain: Prashant Kurup (w/c), Yaseer Nazeer, Fiaz Ahmed, Muhammad Wasim, Ahmer Bin Nasir, Junaid Aziz, Imran Anwar, Ali Dawood, Asif Shaikh, Abdul Majid, Muhammad Salman, Shujaat Rasool, Asif Ali, Rizwan Butt, Sohail Ahmed

ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 Group A Points Table

Position Team Matches Won Lost Points NRR 1 Nepal 2 2 0 4 2.647 2 Hong Kong 2 1 1 2 -0.16 3 Malaysia 2 1 1 2 -0.219 4 Bahrain 2 1 1 2 -0.776 5 Saudi Arabia 2 0 2 0 -1.09

Bahrain will look to build on their win over Hong Kong and move up the Group A points table, while Saudi Arabia need a victory to keep their tournament hopes alive.

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