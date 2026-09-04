ChatGPT-6 Astra: OpenAI Rolls Out Its Most Aligned Model' — Features, Pricing And Everything You Need to Know

OpenAI has unveiled GPT-6 Astra, its latest frontier AI model designed to tackle complex reasoning, computer-use tasks, coding, scientific research, cybersecurity and professional workflows.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said the company expects Astra to help usher in "a new generation of entrepreneurship, scientific discovery, and building." He positioned the model as OpenAI's most capable system yet for computer use, professional work, scientific research, software development and cybersecurity.

OpenAI said the model took additional time to develop as the company worked to meet its safety and alignment standards before release.

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The company reported strong results across several benchmarks. GPT-6 Astra scored 97.6% on FrontierMath Tier 4, 99.9% on ARC-AGI-3 and 100% on ExploitBench. It also achieved 72.6% on OSWorld 2.0 and 57.9% on Terminal-Bench 4.0.

What Can GPT‑6 Astra Do?

According to OpenAI, GPT‑6 Astra takes care of tasks like filling out online forms, updating customer records in a CRM, and organising your calendar. It can conduct online research and draft summaries in your email or in your document editor. It can analyse scientific data, generate plots, create a website, and run frontend QA checks to make sure all the features on that site work. It can help you autonomously install and test software, and troubleshoot problems you see on screen.

OpenAI also positioned Astra as its strongest software-engineering model to date, citing improvements in agentic coding and long-running development tasks. The company said Codex can preserve and search earlier context windows, reducing reliance on compressed summaries.

Cybersecurity is another key area. OpenAI said Astra outperformed GPT-5.6 Sol in cybersecurity testing and identified two previously unknown zero-day vulnerabilities during evaluations. Astra marks a significant advance in cyber capabilities and meets the Critical threshold for cybersecurity under our Preparedness Framework. Its ability to identify and develop zero-day exploits can help defenders find and patch vulnerabilities, but it also creates a need for stronger safeguards, OpenAI said in their blog.

GPT-6 Astra Availability And Pricing

GPT-6 Astra is initially being rolled out to organisations before expanding to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business and Enterprise customers. It is also available through the API and AWS under the model name gpt-6-astra .

OpenAI lists API pricing at $10 per million input tokens and $50 per million output tokens, while Fast mode costs twice the standard rate for up to twice the speed.

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