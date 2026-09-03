Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On September 3

Indian Stock Market Recap

Nifty 50 closed in red, down almost 0.6%, while the Sensex shed 0.49% to 76,570.35. Nifty midcap 150 ended in red, down almost 0.6%. Nifty smallcap 250 closed almost 0.6% lower, while Nifty Auto was the top losing sector during the trading session, down almost 1.8%. Sectors close in red except Nifty Energy, Nifty PSE and Nifty Realty. Nifty PSU bank closed flat with a positive bias

Earnings & Updates



Technocraft Ventures Q1 (CONS)

Net Profit Up 15.1% At Rs 10.7 Cr Vs Rs 9.3 Cr YoY

Revenue Up 2.2% At Rs 92.7 Cr Vs Rs 90.7 Cr YoY

EBITDA Up 15.1% At Rs 18 Cr Vs Rs 15.6 Cr YoY

EBITDA Margin At 19.4% Vs 17.2% YoY



Stocks in News



KPI Green - CFO Salim Yahoo ceases as CFO and KMP from Sept 2, 2026.



KSH Intl. - KSH International received Unit 3 factory licence renewal till December 31, 2030.



FACT - Received communication from the Chemicals & Fertilizers Ministry charging penal interest on outstanding Government of India loan from Apr. 1, 2018; impact of Rs 389.5 crore for FY19-FY26 and Rs 48.7 crore for FY27, with company seeking waiver.



Escorts Kubota - Escorts Kubota launches Farmtrac 6055 Classic Dark Edition and PROMAXX 2.0 range on September 2, 2026.



Bluestar - Blue Star completed sale of MedTech business to Cyrix effective September 1, 2026, for up to Rs 40 crore.



Muthoot Finance - Shareholders approved appointment of Alexander George as Managing Director and George Alexander Muthoot as Vice Chairman & Whole-Time Director from Oct. 1, 2026.



Steel Authority of India - LIC reduced stake by 2.00%, selling 8.26 crore shares via market transactions between Apr. 28 and Sept. 1, 2026; holding declined to 4.63% from 6.63%.



L&T Finance - allotted 50,000 NCDs worth Rs. 500 crore on September 2, 2026.



Page Industries - Received Dubai court notice in a dispute with Yellow Flower Trading LLC over UAE distribution arrangement; claim amount nearly Rs 294 Cr (AED 113.55 million) plus 9% annual interest from Oct. 10, 2025.



ICICI BANK - Completed 2% stake purchase in ICICI Prudential Life for Rs 14.70 billion.



AxisCades Tech - Board meeting on Sept. 5 to consider raising up to Rs 200 crore through issuance of secured, unlisted, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs).



Aditya Birla Capital - Allotted Rs 300 crore secured listed NCDs on a private placement basis; maturity on June 25, 2031.



Baazar Style Retail - Appointed Harish Chander Khurana as Additional Independent Director for 5 years; Shreyans Surana designated as Chairman while continuing as Managing Director. Co. will withdraw litigation against Cupid Ltd to pursue an amicable resolution.



HUDCO - Signed MoU with the Bihar government to provide up to Rs 25,000 crore funding over 5 years for development of industrial infrastructure and land acquisition for industrial park projects in the state.



DIPAM orders transfer of Rural Development shares to Housing & Urban Affairs, keeping Government holding at 75%



Kirloskar Oil Engines - Kirloskar Oil Engines and DEUTZ Enter Strategic Co-operation on the 1.6-Litre Engine Platform



NHPC - Arbitral Tribunal awarded Rs 392.3 crore plus Euro 15.37 lakh to BGS-SGS-SOMA in the Subansiri Lower Hydro Electric Project dispute.



MosChip Technologies - Supreme Court directed respondents in the Vayavya Labs-related dispute to furnish additional security of Rs 200 crore.



Hexaware Technologies - CEO & Whole-Time Director Srikrishna Ramakarthikeyan resigned, effective Oct. 28, 2026, and will transition to Senior Advisor; Vivek Jetley appointed CEO effective Oct. 28, 2026.



Jeena Sikho Lifecare - To expand Ayurvedic healthcare portfolio with launch of six new products under the Narie Xpert and Porush Xpert brands, including granules, syrup and tablets.



Omaxe - SAT dismissed the company's appeal against SEBI's July 30, 2024 order; company is evaluating legal remedies.



Jindal Worldwide - Shareholders approved re-appointment of Amit Yamunadutt Agarwal as Managing Director for 3 years from Sept. 3, 2026 to Sept. 2, 2029



Quality Power Electrical Equipments - Board deferred consideration of the proposed preferential issue to Winwin Speciality Insulators shareholders.



Shukra Pharmaceuticals - Allotted 11.73 lakh equity shares to promoter entity Navkar Surgical Gujarat upon conversion of warrants, raising Rs 3.13 crore; 17.35 lakh warrants remain outstanding for conversion.



Sterlite Technologies: CRISIL upgrades long-term credit ratings to AA/Stable from AA-/Stable on on bank loan facilities and three NCDs.



Shivalik Bimetal Controls: Kabir Ghumman has been re-appointed as Managing Director following his retirement by rotation.



Godrej Properties: ICRA assigns/reaffirms A1+ rating on enhanced Rs. 4,000 crore CP programme and AA+/Stable and A1+ ratings on enhanced Rs. 13,000 crore bank facilities.



Anand Rathi Wealth: Infused Rs. 5.49 crore by subscribing to 54.90 lakh equity shares of its wholly owned subsidiary, Anand Rathi FME (IFSC) Pvt Ltd, through a rights issue.



Kajaria Ceramics: Enters into shareholders' agreement with Sunsure Solarpark Fourty Three for solar & wind power supply to Rajasthan plants; to invest up to Rs. 12.15 crore in Sunsure.



CEAT: GST appellate order withdraws Rs. 0.78 crore earlier relief, revising FY21 Odisha tax demand to Rs. 3.84 crore, plus applicable interest and penalty.



GMR Airports: CARE Ratings and CRISIL assigned “AA-; Stable” ratings to proposed NCBs of up to Rs. 1,500 crore; CRISIL also upgraded the rating on existing NCBs of up to Rs. 5,900 crore from “A+; Stable” to “AA-; Stable.



India Cements: Entered into PPAs and agreements to acquire 26% stake in Amplus TN One Energy for up to Rs. 14.06 crore, to support solar projects with BESS for green energy needs, captive power consumption.



POWERGRID - wins TBCB bid for Rajasthan REZ transmission project; LoI received, annual charges Rs. 3,244.33 crore.



Kabra Extrusion Technik - GEON received LOI from a top-three 2-wheeler OEM for battery-pack development and supply.



Fine Organics - Fine Organics signed agreements to acquire 80% of Oleofine Organics SDN. BHD. for up to RM 3,42,08,000.



Coromandel International - Converted Rs 108.07 crore loan into equity of wholly owned subsidiary Coromandel Chemicals, subscribing to 2.71 crore shares at Rs 39.95/share.



HEG - Name Of Co Changed To HEG Advanced Materials



Samvardhana Motherson - Issued corporate guarantee of up to Rs 70 crore plus interest in favour of Mizuho Bank for credit facilities availed by wholly owned subsidiary Motherson Digital Technologies.



Aavas Financiers - Executive Committee approved issuance of up to Rs 100 crore secured, rated, listed NCDs on a private placement basis with a 60-month tenor.



Reliance Infrastructure - Received copy of the Enforcement Directorate's PMLA prosecution complaint alleging an amount of about Rs 179.66 crore.



RBL Bank - Mobilised USD 3.40 billion (about Rs 32,472 crore) in FCNR(B) deposits under the RBI swap window till Aug. 31, 2026.



Aarti Pharmalabs - Gandhinagar stamp authority levies Rs.59.5 crore duty and penalty on demerger scheme order.



MSP Steel & Power - Board approved a Scheme of Arrangement for demerger of MSP Sponge Iron into MSP Steel & Power.



Indo-Tech Transformers - Received Rs 165.55 crore order from AP TRANSCO for supply of 26 power transformers; execution scheduled between Oct. 2026 and June 2027





Board Meetings

Canara Bank- To approve on raising of foreign currency funds





Lock In Shares

Juniper Green Energy Limited- 12 mn shares, 2% of total outstanding, 1M lock in

MV Electrosystems Limited- 1.5 mn shares, 6% of total outstanding, 1M lock in

Omnitech Engineering- 7.3 mn shares, 6% of total outstanding, 6M lock in



IPO Listings-

Lumino Industries IPO subscribed 124.02 times. The public issue subscribed 40.27 times in the retail category, 232.79 times in QIB (Ex Anchor), and 185.21 times in the NII category by August 31, 2026 6:53:37 PM (Day 3).





Category Subscription (x) Anchor 1 QIB (Ex Anchor) 232.79 NII 185.21 bNII (> ₹10L) 201.9 sNII (< ₹10L) 151.82 Retail 40.27 Employees 12.37 Total ** 124.02





AGM

Adani Green Energy, Yash Highvoltage, DOMS Industries, P&G Health







Bulk Block Deals

ShreejiSPG

Unity Associates bought 10.98 lakh shares at Rs 645.30/share.

Ashokkumar Haridas Lal sold 5.49 lakh shares at Rs 645.30/share.

Lal Jitendra Haridas sold 5.49 lakh shares at Rs 645.30/share.

AsterDM

Union (Mauritius) Holdings Limited bought 46.10 lakh shares at Rs 760.00/share.

Centella Mauritius Holdings Limited sold 46.10 lakh shares at Rs 760.00/share.

PineLabs

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited bought 1.03 crore shares at Rs 155.10/share.

Goldman Sachs Investments Mauritius I Limited bought 41.63 lakh shares at Rs 155.10/share.

Edelweiss Mutual Fund bought 25.79 lakh shares at Rs 155.10/share.





Insider Trading



Aster DM Quality Care Ltd



Union Mauritius Holdings Limited, Promoter Group, bought 49,96,797 shares.



Evexia Lifecare Ltd



Shree Saibaba Exim Private Limited, Promoter Group, bought 2,03,95,000 shares.



IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd



IRB Holding Private Limited, Promoter Group, bought 3,15,00,000 shares.



Indoco Remedies Ltd



Madhura Suresh Kare, Promoter, bought 2,000 shares.

Aditi M. Panandikar, Promoter & Director, bought 2,000 shares.



NIIT Ltd



Pawar Family Trust, Promoter Group, bought 4,03,000 shares.

Thadani Family Trust, Promoter Group, bought 4,03,000 shares.



Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd



Ashokkumar Haridas Lal, Promoter, sold 5,31,000 shares.

Jitendrakumar Haridas Lal, Promoter, sold 5,31,000 shares.



Arman Financial Services Ltd



Himani A. Manakiwala, Promoter Group, sold 500 shares.





Trading Tweaks



Price band change from 10% to 5% - Modison Limited



Price band change from 20% to 10% - Bodal Chemicals Limited, Omaxe Limited, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Limited





List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage – I

Dynamic Cables Limited

TVS Srichakra Limited





List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework

Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited

Quadrant Future Tek Limited

Shanthi Gears Limited





F&O Cues

Nifty Sep futures is down 0.4% to 23,994.8 at a premium of 80 points.

Nifty Options 8th Sep Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 24,200 & Maximum Put open interest at 23,800.



Securities in ban period: LICHSGFIN, SAIL

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