'It Was A Heavy Attack': Trump Says US Prepared For More Strikes On Iran, Regime Getting Weaker

US President Donald Trump said Washington was ready to strike Iran again "anytime," hours after describing a fresh American assault on the country as "very heavy," even as he doubled down on claims that Tehran's regime was losing its grip on power.

"It was a very heavy attack last night, and we are prepared to do another one anytime we want," Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday night.

He also said US intelligence was tracking Iran's every move: "We see everything that they are doing. They can't go to the bathroom without us seeing it."

The remarks came as Trump fielded questions from reporters over a Truth Social post in which the President had asked when Iranians would "rise up and fight," and whether he would send the CIA to arm protesters.

Trump declined to answer directly, saying it would not be "appropriate" to disclose his plans, but suggested Iranians were being deterred by lethal force. "When they get out to protest, they kill them.They shoot them right between the eyes," he said, alleging that regime forces used both machine guns and snipers against crowds.

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Trump claimed that around 52,000 protesters had been killed as of three months ago, with the toll possibly rising by another 20,000-25,000 since, putting the total close to 65,000.

Despite the alleged crackdown, Trump predicted the regime's hold would not last.

"The regime is getting weaker and weaker by the day, and at some point, they're not going to be able to shoot so easily because I think the people aren't going to take it," he said, adding that most governments could not sustain power through such repression indefinitely.

The comments come amid months of escalating conflict between Washington and Tehran, marked by tit-for-tat military strikes and persistent reports of a violent crackdown on anti-government demonstrations inside Iran.

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