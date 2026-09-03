Coal India, Emcure Pharma, Finolex Cables, GIC, Gulf Oil Lubricants Dividends: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of Coal India Ltd., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Finolex Cables Ltd., Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd., General Insurance Corporation of India, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. and more will be on interest on Monday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. The ex date for the following list is September 4, 2026. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, the ex-date and record date fall on the same day.

Security Name Purpose AIA Engineering Ltd Dividend - Rs. - 16.0000 Arvind Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.5000 BMW Industries Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.4300 Capri Global Capital Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.2000 Citadel Realty and Developers Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 Clean Science and Technology Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 Coal India Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.2500 Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.6000 Fineotex Chemical Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.0500 Finolex Cables Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 9.0000 Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd Special Dividend - Rs. - 86.5000 Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 7.5000 General Insurance Corporation of India Final Dividend - Rs. - 13.2500 Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 30.0000 Hikal Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.4000 Hitech Corporation Ltd Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 Indigo Paints Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 Mach Travel Solutions Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 Mazda Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 Metro Brands Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000 Nahar Capital and Financial Services Ltd Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 Nahar Polyfilms Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 Oil India Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 OM Infra Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.9500 Paradeep Phosphates Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 Parmeshwar Metal Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.2500 POCL Enterprises Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.8000 Prevest Denpro Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 Shipping Corporation of India Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 Shilpa Medicare Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.6000 SKP Securities Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 S.P. Apparels Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000 Speciality Restaurants Ltd Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 Sportking India Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 Stove Kraft Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.5000 Supriya Lifescience Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 Suraj Products Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.2500 Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (September 4 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by September 3 will be the beneficiaries.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

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