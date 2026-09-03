Coal India, Emcure Pharma, Finolex Cables, GIC, Gulf Oil Lubricants Dividends: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of Coal India Ltd., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Finolex Cables Ltd., Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd., General Insurance Corporation of India, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. and more will be on interest on Monday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.
The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. The ex date for the following list is September 4, 2026. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, the ex-date and record date fall on the same day.
|Security Name
|Purpose
|AIA Engineering Ltd
|Dividend - Rs. - 16.0000
|Arvind Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.5000
|BMW Industries Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.4300
|Capri Global Capital Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.2000
|Citadel Realty and Developers Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
|Clean Science and Technology Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
|Coal India Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.2500
|Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.6000
|Fineotex Chemical Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.0500
|Finolex Cables Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 9.0000
|Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd
|Special Dividend - Rs. - 86.5000
|Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 7.5000
|General Insurance Corporation of India
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 13.2500
|Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 30.0000
|Hikal Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.4000
|Hitech Corporation Ltd
|Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|Indigo Paints Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000
|Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
|Mach Travel Solutions Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
|Mazda Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
|Metro Brands Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
|Nahar Capital and Financial Services Ltd
|Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
|Nahar Polyfilms Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
|Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd
|Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|Oil India Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|OM Infra Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
|Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.9500
|Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
|Parmeshwar Metal Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.2500
|POCL Enterprises Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.8000
|Prevest Denpro Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|Shipping Corporation of India Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|Shilpa Medicare Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.6000
|SKP Securities Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
|S.P. Apparels Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
|Speciality Restaurants Ltd
|Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|Sportking India Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|Stove Kraft Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.5000
|Supriya Lifescience Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|Suraj Products Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.2500
|Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
T+1 Settlement Cycle
Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (September 4 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by September 3 will be the beneficiaries.
Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.
Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.
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