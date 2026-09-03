Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Coal India, Emcure Pharma, Finolex Cables, GIC, Gulf Oil Lubricants Dividends: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of several companies including Coal India and Emcure Pharmaceuticals will trade ex-dividend on September 4, 2026, marking the last day for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for dividends.

Read Time: 4 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Coal India, Emcure Pharma, Finolex Cables, GIC, Gulf Oil Lubricants Dividends: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
Photo: AI Generated

Shares of Coal India Ltd., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Finolex Cables Ltd., Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd., General Insurance Corporation of India, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. and more will be on interest on Monday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. The ex date for the following list is September 4, 2026. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, the ex-date and record date fall on the same day.

Security NamePurpose
AIA Engineering LtdDividend - Rs. - 16.0000
Arvind LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 4.5000
BMW Industries LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.4300
Capri Global Capital LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.2000
Citadel Realty and Developers LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
Clean Science and Technology LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
Coal India LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 5.2500
Emcure Pharmaceuticals LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 3.6000
Fineotex Chemical LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.0500
Finolex Cables LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 9.0000
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) LtdSpecial Dividend - Rs. - 86.5000
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 7.5000
General Insurance Corporation of IndiaFinal Dividend - Rs. - 13.2500
Gulf Oil Lubricants India LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 30.0000
Hikal LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.4000
Hitech Corporation LtdDividend - Rs. - 1.0000
Indigo Paints LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000
Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
Mach Travel Solutions LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
Mazda LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
Metro Brands LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
Nahar Capital and Financial Services LtdDividend - Rs. - 1.5000
Nahar Polyfilms LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
Nahar Spinning Mills LtdDividend - Rs. - 1.0000
Oil India LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
OM Infra LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
Panasonic Energy India Company LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.9500
Paradeep Phosphates LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
Parmeshwar Metal LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.2500
POCL Enterprises LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.8000
Prevest Denpro LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
Sandu Pharmaceuticals LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
Shipping Corporation of India LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
Shilpa Medicare LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.6000
SKP Securities LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
S.P. Apparels LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
Speciality Restaurants LtdDividend - Rs. - 1.0000
Sportking India LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
Stove Kraft LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 3.5000
Supriya Lifescience LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
Suraj Products LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 2.2500
Venus Pipes & Tubes LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (September 4 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by September 3 will be the beneficiaries.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

ALSO READ: Stock Picks Today: Infosys, Tata Power, Adani Ports, Nykaa, RBL Bank, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Kuwait vs UAE Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026

Kuwait vs UAE Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com