Stock Picks Today: Infosys, Tata Power, Adani Ports, Nykaa, RBL Bank, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have highlighted opportunities across the power, ports, IT, banking, FMCG, metals, and e-commerce sectors, aerospace and defence equipment and consumer goods sectors, issuing fresh calls on Infosys, Tata Power, Adani Ports, Godrej Consumer, Nykaa, RBL Bank, Tata Technologies, Aequs, Wakefit, and Welspun Corp, while also sharing their outlook on the power and banking sectors, along with their broader India strategy.

Citi on Infosys

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 1115

Demand environment unchanged

AI productivity continues, new services growing rapidly

Competitive intensity is high, particularly in large deals

Expect usual seasonality in FY27 although European manufacturing client could have higher impact in Q4

Macquarie on Godrej Consumer

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 1100

FY27 target holds despite planned trade inventory correction

See gradual sequential improvement to teens profit growth

Focus on improving core category growth

Focus on growing new segments

See room for international portfolio expansion

See need for sharpening India trade inventory

MS on Godrej Consumer

Maintain Equal-weight with TP of Rs 1204

Medium-term ambitions and FY27 targets were reiterated

Strategy is focussed on reviving the core and driving category expansion

Will invest Rs 200 cr annually (to be scaled gradually) in marketing, distribution

Will correct India inventory of Rs 150 cr (1.7% of revenues) aided by better tools leading to some near-term pressure, to be offset at overall level

Believe stock outperformance will be dependent on execution

India EBITDA growth is the key monitorable.

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Nomura on Adani Ports

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 2080

Cargo traffic hits record high in Aug 26

FY27 logistics guidance remains intact

Expects the asset-light logistics subsegments to do the heavy lifting in FY27.

HSBC on Adani Ports

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 2200

Momentum builds with record August port throughput

Posted record monthly throughput of 50 MMT in August

Q2FY27-to-date, cargo growth stood at 17% y-o-y (vs est of 16%) and YTD (Apr-Aug) growth was 16% (vs est of 14%)

Mundra empty container yard strike risks congestion

Mundra containers drive 24% total throughput and 54% of containers

Kotak Securities on Aequs

Initiate Reduce with TP of Rs 240

Precision at scale; execution remains key

High entry barriers support sustainable competitive advantage

Financials: Expect 71% EBITDA CAGR over FY26-31

Risks: Slow ramp-up in consumer electronics and high capital intensity.

Nomura on Wakefit

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 200

Leading play on large home furnishing opportunity

Leveraging mattress leadership into furniture

Full-stack operating model driving impressive cost efficiencies

Expanding online to offline D2C leadership in India's home and furnishing market

Expect 19% revenue, 31% pre-Ind AS EBITDA CAGRs over FY26-29

Pre-Ind AS margin potentially expanding from 7.4% in FY26 to 10.3% by FY29.

Nuvama on Tata Power

Upgrade to Buy from Hold; Hike TP to Rs 421 from Rs 400

CMP factors the worst; 15%+ in bull case

CMP < Bear Case TP of Rs 363; overhang largely priced in

See a meaningful upside from unpriced PSP and TBCB pipeline

All contributing to cash flows by FY29–30

Timely commissioning of 2.8GW PSP can add Rs 600 cr in annual cash flow and lead to re-rating once the street rolls over to FY29.

Jefferies on Welspun Corp

Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 3250

Riding the Energy Cycle

Global leader in welded line pipes

Beneficiary of strong US O&G capex with local manufacturing

Big opportunity in Saudi Arabia

Potential tailwinds in India, but near-term demand uncertain

Strong growth outlook and ROE.

JPMorgan on Adani Ports

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 2000

Strong Volume Growth Continues

Correction Is An Opportunity

Associated British Ports stake sale process advances; Adani Ports no longer in contention

Q1FY27 results were strong despite the impact of Middle East conflict

Adani Ports remains one of top picks in the sector.

Macquarie on Adani Ports

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 1860

August 2026: record volumes and domestic improving

Believe sequential recovery in volumes is encouraging

Do not see a risk of material market-share loss to major ports

Remain optimistic on long-term prospects given its execution track record, and expansion plans supported by cash flow.

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GS on Tata Tech

Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 550

Expect ER&D outsource pickup in challenging cost environment

Major mix shift, with embedded and digital services now 55% of revenue, versus 20–22% at IPO

Chinese OEMs have reset global benchmarks, launching cars in 20–24 months at 30–40% lower cost.

GS on Nykaa

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 280

Broad based growth while expanding margins

Confident of strong growth with margin expansion across both its beauty and fashion segments

Recent acceleration in fashion segment growth was broad-based and not just due to the Nike partnership

Sees room to for more partnerships in the fashion segment on similar lines as that with Nike

Expects its house of brands to grow faster than overall BPC business, with margins higher than segment average over time

Citi on RBL Bank

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 440

A Disproportionate FCNR(B) Haul That Reshapes the Earnings Narrative

RBL has capitalized on its promoter's Emirates NBD relationship

This is an outsized haul for a mid-sized bank, representing 26% of total deposits, 37% of term deposits, and 2.7% market share

Earnings implications are consequential

Accretion translates into a tangible 7% uplift in absolute NII and 10% in PPOP (FY27)

See optical NIM pressure of 40-45 bps over next two quarters – partial drag in Q2; full impact in Q3

Jefferies India Strategy - Mahesh Nandurkar

Several major economic & corporate performance indicators have strengthened recently

Nominal GDP growth is set to accelerate towards 11.5-12% in FY27 from 9% last year

This helps corporate EPS growth towards 14%+

Valuations remain elevated and equity supply is likely to stay large, capping broad market returns though

Overweight on Lenders, Power, Metals, Property & Hospitals

BNP Paribas on Power

Multi-fold electricity demand drivers in place

Power generation with a more diversified mix planned

Distribution – need to step on the pedal

Utilities – setting off on the next leg of growth

CESC – Initiate Outperform with TP of Rs 230

NTPC – Initiate Outperform with TP of Rs 400

Power Grid – Initiate Outperform with TP of Rs 340

JSW Energy – Initiate Neutral with TP of Rs 600

Tata Power – Initiate Neutral with TP of Rs 395

Coal India – Initiate Neutral with TP of Rs 425

NHPC – Initiate Underperform with TP of Rs 75.

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Jefferies on Banks

FCNR-B: $60bn+ in 10 Days; Total at $136bn is 4x of 2013 Scheme Flows

In positive surprise, Indian banks have mobilized $60bn+ in last 10 days

This beats upper-end estimate of $100bn; net raising till 31 July were 76% of gross

Flows enhance liquidity ahead of festive season & may help keep rates lower

RBI may absorb some via Repo, but we see lower chance of CRR hike

Better liquidity will benefit NBFCs & Small Pvt Bks

While FCNR-B makes lower NIM, but is accretive to NII.

Macquarie on Banks

India banks - FCNR windfall

Strengthening liquidity; rebuilding currency buffers

FCNR flows: Expectations comprehensively surpassed

Aiding forex reserves: Rebuilding RBI's ammunition

Few disproportionate beneficiaries include ICICI bank

HSBC on Tractors

M&M – Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 4200

Escorts – Maintain Hold with TP of Rs 3300

Slow and steady wins the race

World's largest tractor market faces near-term risks

But believe the long-term industry outlook remains attractive

Need for mechanisation, falling cost of ownership, and low penetration rates will drive long-term growth

Expect a 10-year volume CAGR of 5% and an 8-9% revenue CAGR

Downside risks: weak monsoons and higher emission standards



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