Nepal vs Malaysia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch NEP vs MAS ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026

Nepal and Malaysia will look to strengthen their position in Group A when they face off in the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 on Sept. 3. Both teams began their campaigns with comfortable wins and will be eyeing another victory to strengthen their chances of reaching the semi-finals.

Nepal cruised to a seven-wicket win over Bahrain, with captain Sandeep Lamichhane starring with a five-wicket haul. The leg-spinner conceded just 14 runs as Nepal bowled Bahrain out for 87 before chasing down the target in 21 overs.

Hosts Malaysia, meanwhile, defeated Saudi Arabia by 93 runs. They posted 270, with Virandeep Singh and Muhamad Syahadat making key contributions, before bowling Saudi Arabia out for 177.

With the winner of the ACC Men's Premier Cup earning a place in the 2027 Men's Asia Cup, the stakes are high for both Nepal and Malaysia.

Nepal vs Malaysia ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Date And Time

The Nepal vs Malaysia ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 match will be played on Sept. 3 from 7 a.m. IST onwards.

Nepal vs Malaysia ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Venue

Nepal vs Malaysia ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 match will be played at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi.

Nepal vs Malaysia: Live Telecast

The Nepal vs Malaysia match will not be available on live TV in India.

Nepal vs Malaysia: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the Nepal vs Malaysia ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 match live on the FanCode app and website.

Nepal vs Malaysia: Probable XI

Malaysia: Saifullah Malik, Nazmus Sakib(w), Aqeel Wahid, Muhamad Syahadat, Virandeep Singh, Vijay Unni, Syed Aziz Mubarak(c), Prashant Madhukar, Sharvin Muniandy, Amir Khan Malik, Arif Ullah

Nepal: Rohit Paudel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Dipendra Singh Airee, Dev Khanal, Ishan Pandey, Arjun Kumal, Karan KC, Gulsan Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sandeep Lamichhane(c), Hemant Dhami

ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Group A Points Table

Position Team Matches Won Lost Points NRR 1 Nepal 1 1 0 2 2.45 2 Malaysia 1 1 0 2 1.86 3 Hong Kong, China 2 1 1 2 -0.16 4 Bahrain 2 1 1 2 -0.776 5 Saudi Arabia 2 0 2 0 -1.09

Nepal vs Malaysia ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Squads

Nepal Squad: Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Basir Ahamad, Dipendra Singh Airee, Hemant Dhami, Gulshan Jha, Sundeep Jora, Karan KC, Dev Khanal, Arjun Kumal, Sher Malla, Ishan Pandey, Rohit Paudel, Lalit Rajbanshi, Aasif Sheikh (wk)

Malaysia Squad: Syed Aziz Mubarak(c), Virandeep Singh(w), Muhammad Amir Azim, Saifullah Malik, Pavandeep Singh, Vishvaruben Kumar, Vijay Unni, Aslam Khan Malik, Sharvin Muniandy, Muhamad Syahadat, Rizwan Haider, Muhammad Akram, Amir Khan Malik, Aqeel Wahid, Nazmus Sakib, Arif Ullah, Deeaz Patro, Prashant Madhukar

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