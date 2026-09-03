Stocks To Watch Today: SAIL, ICIC Bank, Muthoot Finance, NHPC, L&T Finance & More

Shares of SAIL, Muthoot Finance, L&T Finance, ICICI Bank and NHPC will be in focus during the trading session on Thursday, September 3.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Wednesday's market hours:

Earnings

Technocraft Ventures Q1 (CONS)

Net Profit Up 15.1% At Rs 10.7 Cr Vs Rs 9.3 Cr YoY

Revenue Up 2.2% At Rs 92.7 Cr Vs Rs 90.7 Cr YoY

EBITDA Up 15.1% At Rs 18 Cr Vs Rs 15.6 Cr YoY

EBITDA Margin At 19.4% Vs 17.2% YoY

Stocks in News

KPI Green - CFO Salim Yahoo ceases as CFO and KMP from Sept 2, 2026.

KSH Intl. - KSH International received Unit 3 factory licence renewal till December 31, 2030.

FACT - Received communication from the Chemicals & Fertilizers Ministry charging penal interest on outstanding Government of India loan from Apr. 1, 2018; impact of Rs 389.5 crore for FY19-FY26 and Rs 48.7 crore for FY27, with company seeking waiver.

Escorts Kubota - Escorts Kubota launches Farmtrac 6055 Classic Dark Edition and PROMAXX 2.0 range on September 2, 2026.

Bluestar - Blue Star completed sale of MedTech business to Cyrix effective September 1, 2026, for up to Rs 40 crore.

Muthoot Finance - Shareholders approved appointment of Alexander George as Managing Director and George Alexander Muthoot as Vice Chairman & Whole-Time Director from Oct. 1, 2026.

Steel Authority of India - LIC reduced stake by 2.00%, selling 8.26 crore shares via market transactions between Apr. 28 and Sept. 1, 2026; holding declined to 4.63% from 6.63%.

L&T Finance - allotted 50,000 NCDs worth Rs. 500 crore on September 2, 2026.

Page Industries - Received Dubai court notice in a dispute with Yellow Flower Trading LLC over UAE distribution arrangement; claim amount nearly Rs 294 Cr (AED 113.55 million) plus 9% annual interest from Oct. 10, 2025.

ICICI BANK - Completed 2% stake purchase in ICICI Prudential Life for Rs 14.70 billion.

AxisCades Tech - Board meeting on Sept. 5 to consider raising up to Rs 200 crore through issuance of secured, unlisted, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Aditya Birla Capital - Allotted Rs 300 crore secured listed NCDs on a private placement basis; maturity on June 25, 2031.

Baazar Style Retail - Appointed Harish Chander Khurana as Additional Independent Director for 5 years; Shreyans Surana designated as Chairman while continuing as Managing Director. Co. will withdraw litigation against Cupid Ltd to pursue an amicable resolution.

HUDCO - Signed MoU with the Bihar government to provide up to Rs 25,000 crore funding over 5 years for development of industrial infrastructure and land acquisition for industrial park projects in the state.

DIPAM orders transfer of Rural Development shares to Housing & Urban Affairs, keeping Government holding at 75%

Kirloskar Oil Engines - Kirloskar Oil Engines and DEUTZ Enter Strategic Co-operation on the 1.6-Litre Engine Platform

NHPC - Arbitral Tribunal awarded Rs 392.3 crore plus Euro 15.37 lakh to BGS-SGS-SOMA in the Subansiri Lower Hydro Electric Project dispute.

MosChip Technologies - Supreme Court directed respondents in the Vayavya Labs-related dispute to furnish additional security of Rs 200 crore.

Hexaware Technologies - CEO & Whole-Time Director Srikrishna Ramakarthikeyan resigned, effective Oct. 28, 2026, and will transition to Senior Advisor; Vivek Jetley appointed CEO effective Oct. 28, 2026.

Jeena Sikho Lifecare - To expand Ayurvedic healthcare portfolio with launch of six new products under the Narie Xpert and Porush Xpert brands, including granules, syrup and tablets.

Omaxe - SAT dismissed the company's appeal against SEBI's July 30, 2024 order; company is evaluating legal remedies.

Jindal Worldwide - Shareholders approved re-appointment of Amit Yamunadutt Agarwal as Managing Director for 3 years from Sept. 3, 2026 to Sept. 2, 2029

Quality Power Electrical Equipments - Board deferred consideration of the proposed preferential issue to Winwin Speciality Insulators shareholders.

Shukra Pharmaceuticals - Allotted 11.73 lakh equity shares to promoter entity Navkar Surgical Gujarat upon conversion of warrants, raising Rs 3.13 crore; 17.35 lakh warrants remain outstanding for conversion.

Sterlite Technologies: CRISIL upgrades long-term credit ratings to AA/Stable from AA-/Stable on on bank loan facilities and three NCDs.

Shivalik Bimetal Controls: Kabir Ghumman has been re-appointed as Managing Director following his retirement by rotation.

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