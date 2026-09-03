Asian Stock Markets Today: Kospi Rebounds As Oil Holds Steady, SK Hynix Surges; Nikkei Little Changed

The Asian stock market indices traded mixed on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 trading little changed, and South Korea's Kospi bouncing back from a steep selloff in the previous day's session.

Nikkei traded 0.07% lower at 64,291.92, while Kospi was up 1.08% at 6,637.91 with tech giants Sk Hynix and Samsung electronics lifting investor sentiment. As of 10 a.m. KST, SK Hynix traded 0.7% higher at 1,623,000 won, while Samsung was up 0.8% to 252,500 won.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded flat at 8,976.30, while Hongkong's Hang Seng opened 0.63% higher at 25,514.70, and China's Shanghai index traded 0.64% higher at 3,966.57.

The recent flare ups and escalations in the US-Iran war have put pressure on asian indices as well, with energy supply concerns deepening after every strike.

ALSO READ: Brent Crude Near $95 After 8% Oil Rally; Trump Says Iran Strikes May Not Last 'Too Long'

Brent crude prices eased slightly even as United States said that it carried out a fresh round of attacks on Iran. Global benchmark brent crude traded 0.17% lower at $95.46 per barrel.

Donald Trump said that the US carried out a heavy strike on Iran overnight, describing Iran's response as only a “little love tap”.

He said US forces destroyed new Iranian equipment positioned along the Strait of Hormuz, including both defensive and offensive systems.

Trump also said the equipment was intended to help Iran track ships passing through the strait, but claimed Iran was unable to do so because US strikes had destroyed its radar systems.

Despite the fresh military escalation, oil's gains have been tempered by indications that crude is still moving through the Persian Gulf. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said 17 million barrels of oil exited the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, with flows averaging around 8 million barrels a day.

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