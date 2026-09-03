Lumino Industries IPO Listing Today: Check Expected Listing Gain Based On Latest GMP

Lumino Industries shares will list on the BSE and NSE on Sept. 3. The latest grey market trend indicates a strong potential listing gain over the IPO's upper price band of Rs 82.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Lumino Industries IPO Expected Listing Price

Based on the latest GMP of Rs 38 recorded at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, and the upper price band of Rs 82, the estimated Lumino Industries IPO listing price is Rs 120 per share. This indicates a potential listing jump of 46.34% over the issue price.

Lumino Industries IPO Final Subscription Status

The public issue received bids for 7,46,59,52,130 shares against 6,32,05,127 shares on offer. The overall subscription stood at 118.12 times on the final day of bidding.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): Booked their allocated quota a staggering 221.43 times.

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): Subscribed their portion 176.42 times.

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): Booked their quota 38.50 times.

The Lumino Industries share allotment status was finalised on Sept. 1, 2026.

Lumino Industries IPO Details

The Lumino Industries IPO comprises:

Fresh issue: 6.10 crore equity shares worth Rs 500 crore

Offer for Sale (OFS): 2.44 crore shares worth Rs 200 crore

The IPO is a book build issue of Rs 700 crore. The price band was fixed at Rs 78–Rs 82 per equity. Retail investors could bid for a minimum lot size of 151 shares or its multiples. At the upper end of the price band, retail investors required Rs 14,924 to buy one lot of shares.

JM Financial was the book-running lead manager, and Big Share Services was the registrar to the issue.

Lumino Industries IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The firm plans to utilise the net proceeds from its public issue mostly for:

Prepayment or repayment of borrowing (Rs 337 crore)

Funding capital expenditure for buying equipment and machinery (Rs 15.01 crore)

General corporate purposes (Rs 110.58 crore)

Issue expenses (Rs 52.28 crore)

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