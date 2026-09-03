Meesho Stock In Focus: 80 Million Shares Change Hands In Four Block Deals; 1.73% Equity Traded

Meesho Share Price In Focus: E-commerce company Meesho shares saw major activity in the block deal window on Thursday, with a total of 80 million shares changing hands across four block trades, equivalent to around 1.73% of the company's equity.

The first two block deals involved 35.3 million Meesho shares, while another two block trades saw 44.7 million shares change hands.

The identities of the buyers and sellers and the value of the transactions were not immediately available.

The large trades come as Meesho remains in focus following recent secondary share-sale activity involving existing investors.

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Meesho Q1 Show Highlights

E-commerce company Meesho Ltd. reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 132.8 crore for the quarter ended June, narrowing sharply from Rs 289.3 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations rose 48.3% year-on-year to Rs 3,713 crore from Rs 2,504 crore, according to an exchange filing.

The company's EBITDA loss also narrowed to Rs 224.7 crore from Rs 264.4 crore in Q1 FY26. Meesho said its Net Merchandise Value (NMV) grew 34% year-on-year to Rs 11,614 crore, while marketplace revenue increased 48% to Rs 3,707 crore.

Meesho's contribution margin expanded 54 basis points sequentially to 4.6% of NMV, while marketplace adjusted EBITDA improved to negative 1.2% of NMV. Annual transacting users rose 29% year-on-year to 274 million, purchase frequency improved to 10.3 transactions per user annually, and placed orders increased 29% to 725 million.

The company also announced a Rs 75 crore investment in its arm Meesho Groceries. Its last-12-month free cash flow improved to negative Rs 537 crore from negative Rs 633 crore in the previous quarter, while prepaid orders accounted for around 37% of shipped orders during the quarter.

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