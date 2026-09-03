Swiggy Share Price: Stock Falls Over 2% On Heavy Volumes; What's Weighing On The Stock?

Swiggy Share Price Today: Food delivery company Swiggy's shares slipped in early trade on Thursday, falling as much as 2.33% to an intraday low of Rs 261.25 apiece. At 9:27 am, the stock was trading 1.16% lower at Rs 264.40, even as the BSE Sensex gained 0.24% to 76,752.58.

The decline came amid heavy trading activity. Around 1.93 lakh Swiggy shares worth Rs 5.07 crore changed hands on the BSE in early trade, while 47.35 lakh shares worth Rs 124.63 crore were traded on the NSE.

The stock has remained under pressure amid concerns around potential passive fund outflows following recent changes to its index weightings and foreign investment headroom.

ALSO READ: Swiggy's 'Food On Train' Sees 12x Growth In 2 Years; Tier-2, 3 Markets Driving Surge

MSCI is set to remove Swiggy from its Global Standard Indexes effective September 7, while FTSE is also changing its investability weighting.

Swiggy Shares: Key Overhangs

According to analysts, potential passive outflows from MSCI and FTSE changes could put further pressure on the stock. MSCI deletion alone could result in outflows of around $330 million, while FTSE-related outflows are estimated at around $110 million over time.

Separately, NSDL has updated Swiggy's foreign portfolio investor limit to 49.5% from 100%. With foreign ownership already close to the revised limit, the stock has limited headroom for incremental FPI buying, adding to the near-term pressure on sentiment.

ALSO READ: Swiggy Turns 'Indian-Owned' As Shareholders Cap Foreign Stake At 49.5%

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