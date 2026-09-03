Janmashtami 2026 Date And Time: Puja Muhurat, Tithi Timings And Dahi Handi Celebrations

Janmashtami 2026 will be celebrated on Friday, September 4, with devotees across India observing the festival with fasting, prayers, temple visits and midnight rituals marking the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Also known as Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, the auspicious occasion is marked by devotional singing, decorations at temples and homes, and traditional celebrations. As Janmashtami approaches, here are the puja muhurat, Ashtami Tithi timings and details of Dahi Handi celebrations in 2026.

Janmashtami 2026: Date

According to the Hindu calendar, Janmashtami is observed on the eighth day of Krishna Paksha, the dark fortnight, in the month of Bhadrapada. This year, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on Friday, September 4.

Janmashtami 2026: Puja Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, Nishita Puja, the midnight worship ritual associated with Lord Krishna's birth, will commence at 11:57 p.m. on September 4 and conclude at 12:43 a.m. on September 5.

ALSO READ: Is Janmashtami 2026 A National Holiday? Check State-Wise Holiday List

Krishna Janmashtami Muhurat in Other Cities

New Delhi: 11:57 PM on September 4 to 12:43 AM, September 5

Pune: 12:10 AM to 12:57 AM, September 5

Chennai: 11:45 PM on September 4 to 12:31 AM, September 5

Jaipur: 12:03 AM to 12:49 AM, September 5

Hyderabad: 11:52 PM on September 4 to 12:38 AM, September 5

Gurgaon: 11:58 PM on September 4 to 12:44 AM, September 5

Chandigarh: 11:59 PM on September 4 to 12:45 AM, September 5

Kolkata: 11:13 PM to 11:59 PM, September 4

Mumbai: 12:14 AM to 01:01 AM, September 5

Bengaluru: 11:55 PM on September 4 to 12:42 AM, September 5

Ahmedabad: 12:16 AM to 01:02 AM, September 5

Noida: 11:57 PM on September 4 to 12:42 AM, September 5

Janmashtami 2026: Tithi Timings

The Ashtami Tithi will begin at 02:25 a.m. on September 4 and end at 12:13 a.m. on September 5, as per Drik Panchang.

Janmashtami 2026: Dahi Handi Celebrations

Also known as Gopalakala in Maharashtra, Dahi Handi is celebrated with immense enthusiasm and fervour. Dahi Handi is traditionally celebrated on the day after Janmashtami, particularly in Maharashtra.

The term ‘Dahi Handi' comes from two words — ‘dahi', meaning curd, and ‘handi', referring to the traditional earthen pot used to store and process milk products.

On this day, streets come alive with chants, music, and energetic celebrations as groups known as Govinda Pathaks form towering human pyramids to reach and break a pot filled with curd and other dairy products.

The tradition is rooted in the childhood stories of Lord Krishna. According to Hindu mythology, young Krishna was so fond of butter that he used to steal it from earthen pots kept in the homes of his neighbours. To keep the dairy products away from his reach, the women of the neighbourhood began hanging the pots high from the ceiling.

But Krishna, known for his playful and mischievous nature, found a way to reach them. He and his friends would form human pyramids, climb over one another and break the hanging pots to get the butter inside. In Maharashtra, Dahi Handi celebrations on September 5 are expected to feature Govinda Pathaks competing to break the suspended pots amid music, dancing and festive gatherings.“In Maharashtra, Dahi Handi celebrations on September 5 are expected to feature Govinda Pathaks competing to break the suspended pots amid music, dancing and festive gatherings.

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