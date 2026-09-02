Is Janmashtami 2026 A National Holiday? Check State-Wise Holiday List

Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, is just a few days away. Devotees across India are gearing up to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, with immense devotion and enthusiasm.

The auspicious festival is marked by fasting, temple visits, special prayers and rituals. Devotees also participate in devotional singing, decorate temples and homes, and organise traditional celebrations to commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna.

According to the Hindu calendar, Janmashtami is observed on the eighth day of Krishna Paksha, the dark fortnight, in the month of Bhadrapada. This year, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on September 4, 2026.

As the festival approaches, one common question is whether Janmashtami is a national holiday in India.

Is Janmashtami 2026 A National Holiday?

No, Krishna Janmashtami is not a national holiday in India.

India has three national holidays observed across the country: Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti.

Janmashtami, however, is included in holiday calendars in several states and Union Territories. Depending on the state and local government calendar, it may be observed as a gazetted holiday or restricted holiday.

Janmashtami 2026: State-Wise Holiday List

Under the Central Government holiday calendar, Janmashtami is listed as a gazetted holiday for central government offices in the following states and Union Territories

Janmashtami is listed as a gazetted holiday in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Jammu and Kashmir, New Delhi, and Lakshadweep.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Puducherry and Ladakh list Janmashtami as a restricted holiday under the Central Government holiday calendar.

Janmashtami 2026: Date And Muhurat Timings

According to Drik Panchang, the most sacred part of the celebration, Nishita Puja will begin at 11:57 p.m. on September 4 and end at 12:43 a.m. on September 5.

The Ashtami Tithi will prevail from 02:25 a.m. on September 4 to 12:13 a.m. on September 5, as per Drik Panchang. The Dahi Handi celebration will be held on the next day, i.e., September 5.

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