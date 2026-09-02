Semicon India 2026 Draws Strong Global Interest, Chinese Firms May Participate For First Time

Semicon India 2026 In Focus: Semicon India 2026 is set to draw strong participation from global semiconductor companies, with more than 240 international firms from over 40 countries expected to attend the country's biggest semiconductor industry showcase, sources told NDTV Profit.

The event is expected to see major participation from companies across South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe and the US, spanning chipmakers, semiconductor equipment manufacturers, materials suppliers and other players across the global supply chain.

Chinese Firms May Participate For First Time

Chinese semiconductor companies may also participate in Semicon India 2026, marking a potential first for the event, sources said. However, Chinese firms are unlikely to set up exhibition booths or showcase their products at the event.

The participation comes against the backdrop of growing global interest in India's semiconductor ambitions and its expanding electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

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Sources said the government expects the European and US semiconductor equipment manufacturing ecosystem to increasingly shift some production to India in the short term, as global companies look to diversify supply chains and establish a larger manufacturing footprint in the country.

Global Semiconductor Industry Takes Note Of India

The strong international participation underscores the growing importance of India in the global semiconductor and electronics manufacturing landscape.

The event will bring together companies across the semiconductor value chain, including chips, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, materials and supply-chain players, sources said.

India's rapidly expanding electronics manufacturing base is emerging as a key factor driving interest from global semiconductor companies, with the government seeking to build a broader domestic ecosystem spanning chip design, manufacturing, packaging and equipment.

Semicon India 2026 After BRICS

The timing of the event is also crucial, with Semicon India 2026 scheduled soon after the BRICS summit, providing another platform for India to showcase its growing manufacturing and technology capabilities to global industry leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate Semicon India 2026 on September 17 in New Delhi.

With participation expected from more than 240 international companies across 40-plus countries, the event is likely to offer a broad snapshot of how global semiconductor players are viewing India as an emerging manufacturing and supply-chain hub.

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