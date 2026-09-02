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IIFL Finance Approves Allotting Up To Rs 350 Crore Worth NCDs

The company will be allotting 35,000 secured, listed, rated, redeemable non-convertible debentures of the face value of Rs 1 lakh.

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IIFL Finance Approves Allotting Up To Rs 350 Crore Worth NCDs
IIFL Finance to allot NCDs.
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IIFL Finance Ltd.
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IIFL Finance Ltd.'s board of directors has approved allotting non-convertible debentures of up to Rs 350 crore, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. 

The company will be allotting 35,000 secured, listed, rated, redeemable non-convertible debentures of the face value of Rs 1 lakh, the filing added. 

The NCDs will be allotted today, that is, Sept. 2, 2026 and will mature by Sept 1., 2028, the principal interest will be paid on Sept 2, 2027 and on the date of maturity as well. 

ALSO READ: Bajaj Finance Allots NCDs Worth Rs 5,000 Crore On Private Placement Basis

IIFL Finance Q1 FY27 Highlights

The leading non-bank lender reported a 189.3% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit on July 22, 2026 for quarter ending June 30. The profit increased to Rs 675.1 crore for the first quarter, compared with Rs 233.4 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Net interest income (NII) soared 54.8% to Rs 2,003.9 crore from Rs 1,294.7 crore in the year-ago period, while provisions declined to Rs 294.2 crore from Rs 512.5 crore.

On a pre-non-controlling interest (pre-NCI) basis, profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 713.1 crore, up 160% year-on-year and 14% quarter-on-quarter.

ALSO READ: Amul Beats Global Rivals To Become World's Strongest Dairy Brand

IIFL Finance Share Price History 

Shares of IIFL Finance traded little changed on the NSE on Wednesday, the stock has risen 4.81% year-to-date and over 46% in the last 12 months. 

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