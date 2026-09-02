India vs Brazil: How, Where To Buy Tickets For FIFA International Friendly

Indian football fans are in for a historic night as the Blue Tigers prepare to take on five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil in an international friendly in Kolkata on October 3, 2026. The fixture presents a rare opportunity for Indian football fans to watch one of the world's most successful football nations on home soil.

The India vs Brazil friendly will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, popularly known as the Salt Lake Stadium, from 7 p.m. IST. The match will mark the first-ever appearance of Brazil's senior men's team on Indian soil.

Brazil, currently ranked fifth in the FIFA rankings, will be the highest-ranked opponent India have faced since the FIFA World Ranking was introduced in 1992. India, meanwhile, are currently ranked 138th.

Apart from that, the Indian football team is also set to play matches against Panama on Sept. 26, and Uruguay on Oct. 6.

India vs Brazil: How To Buy Tickets?

Tickets for the India vs Brazil international friendly will be available on the District App and website. The early-bird ticket sale is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. IST on Wednesday.

The ticket prices are yet to be announced, with details of the different ticket categories expected to be released ahead of the sale.

For the Blue Tigers, the match will provide a major test against elite opposition and a chance to compete against one of the highest-ranked teams in international football in front of a home crowd.

ALSO READ: Here We Go! India To Take On Five-Time World Champions Brazil In Historic Friendly — Check Date, Venue

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