iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max Launch: Price, Camera, Battery, Colours And More

Apple is set to unveil its next generation Pro iPhones at its September 9 event, with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max widely expected to headline the launch. Reports and leaks point to upgrades across the camera, processor, battery and design, while the Pro Max could also get a larger battery and more efficient chip for longer usage.

Apple has yet to reveal the exact battery capacity or official battery-life figures.

Launch Date

Apple's news series launch event is scheduled for September 9 at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park. The event will begin at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, or 10:30 p.m. IST. According to MacRumors, Apple is widely expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at the event. The publication also reports that the Pro models are likely to go on sale on September 18, although Apple is yet to officially confirm the availability timeline.

Camera Upgrades

The camera system is expected to be one of the key areas of improvement on the iPhone 18 Pro series. According to a recent report by Tom's Guide, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to retain a triple rear camera setup, with 48 megapixel sensors for the main, ultra-wide and telephoto cameras. The report also suggests that Apple could introduce a variable-aperture camera system, although some of the more advanced camera changes may be exclusive to the Pro Max. Variable aperture would allow the camera to control how much light enters the lens, potentially giving users greater flexibility in different lighting conditions.

ALSO READ; iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max Dates Confirmed; Apple To Hold Launch Event On Sept 9

A20 Pro Chip

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to be powered by Apple's next-generation A20 Pro chip. MacRumors reports that the new chip is expected to be manufactured using a 2nm process, which could bring improvements in performance and power efficiency.

Battery life could also improve. The exact battery capacity and official battery-life figures, however, remain unknown.

iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max Colours

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max could arrive in four colour options, according to a report by Macworld. The reported lineup includes Dark Cherry, Light Blue, Dark Gray and Silver. Apple has not confirmed the colours yet. The company is expected to reveal the official finishes at its September 9 event.

iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max Expected Price In India

Smartprix currently lists an expected starting price of Rs 1,39,900 for the iPhone 18 Pro in India. However, this is an estimated price and not an official Apple figure. Beebom Gadgets has also listed Rs 1,39,900 as the expected starting price. These figures are also based on leaks and reports and have not been confirmed by Apple.

Also Read; iPhone 18 Pro Launch: 10 Biggest Upgrades Expected Ahead Of Apple's Sept 9 Event



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