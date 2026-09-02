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ED Raids Payment Companies, CAs In Online Betting Case

Raids were made at five locations in Maharashtra, four in Delhi-NCR, two in Rajasthan and one in Gujarat.

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ED Raids Payment Companies, CAs In Online Betting Case
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The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted fresh multi-state searches covering payment companies, chartered accountants, and company secretaries in a money laundering investigation involving online betting firm Parimatch and a few others, officials said.

Raids were made at five locations in Maharashtra, four in Delhi-NCR, two in Rajasthan and one in Gujarat, they said.

Under scanner are payment companies, which allegedly converted betting proceeds into cash through chartered accountants and company secretaries and helped send the money abroad in illegal remittances and "sham" Overseas Direct Investment (ODI) routed via payment gateways on behalf of Parimatch, the officials said.

The case stems from an FIR filed by the cyber police station of Mumbai Police against parimatch.com for "duping" users through online betting.

The agency has carried out searches and attached assets in this case in the past. PTI NES VN VN

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