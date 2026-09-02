Weak Base To Festive Stocking: Five Things We Learnt From August Auto Numbers

India's auto sector delivered a blowout August. Passenger vehicle wholesales grew 36% year-on-year, two-wheeler volumes rose 10%, and truck volumes surged 35-43%, according to separate monthly notes from Jefferies, Citi and Nomura published on September 1. Vehicle registrations, a cleaner read on actual consumer demand, were up 24-29% across passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and trucks. Only tractors lagged, with registrations up just 3%.

Read the three brokerage notes together, though, and the picture gets more complicated. Here are five things that stand out.

1. It's largely a base effect

Much of August's headline growth traces back to a weak August 2025, not a strong August 2026. Citi's note is explicit: year-on-year volume growth was "aided by a weak base of Aug'25, where dispatches in the second half of the month were affected by" the Goods and Services Tax cuts announced on August 15, 2025. Jefferies makes the same point from the other direction, warning the industry is "entering a high base" and that the sustainability of growth "would be crucial... especially starting Oct post the GST cut in 2025," when last year's low-dispatch period is fully lapped.

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2. Wholesale is outrunning retail by a wide margin

Wholesale numbers, which is what most companies report each month, measure dispatches from factory to dealer, not sales to the actual customer. Nomura's retail data shows the gap: passenger vehicle retail volumes rose just 14% year-on-year against 36% wholesale growth. Tractor retail was flat against 9% wholesale growth. Truck retail grew only 9% against a 35% wholesale surge. Citi's note flags "channel stocking delayed due to shift in festive season" as dealers build inventory ahead of Diwali. The exception is two-wheelers, where retail, up 20%, actually beat wholesale growth of 10%, suggesting genuine consumer demand there is outrunning what companies can supply.

What top brokerages are saying about the top auto companies.

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3. The "misses" are about supply, not demand

Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India and TVS Motor all came in below Nomura's estimates for August. But Nomura is clear this isn't a demand problem: "we believe this is not due to demand risks but supply constraints." Maruti's domestic volumes of 177,000 units, though up 35% year-on-year, still trailed capacity by a wide margin, according to Citi, which called the growth "healthy but not commensurate with the capacity," given the company has just launched its new Brezza. Waiting periods for popular electric models are the clearest evidence of the demand-supply gap: Nomura pegs the wait at around six months for the Tata Punch EV, roughly three months for Mahindra's 9S, and two to three months for Ather models.

4. Hero MotoCorp is sitting out the party

While Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor posted total two-wheeler volume growth of 28-30% and 20-21% respectively, and Royal Enfield grew 11%, Hero MotoCorp's total volumes rose just 2.6-3% year-on-year, the weakest showing among major two-wheeler makers. Hero also missed Nomura's own estimate, coming in at roughly 563,000 units against a forecast of 590,000.

5. Tractors remain the weak link

Tractors were the one segment that didn't join August's rally, with registrations up just 3% year-on-year against 24-29% for other categories. Citi ties the softness to monsoons, which were running 13.6% below the long-term average as of September 1, even as Mahindra & Mahindra's management pointed to improving rainfall supporting Kharif sowing ahead of the festive season. The more striking data point sits in Nomura's own forecasts: its model pencils in negative growth for the second half of FY27 not just for tractors, but for motorcycles and medium and heavy commercial vehicles too, the very segment its own headline calls out as August's biggest positive surprise.

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