Auto Sales August 2026: SUVs, EVs And Trucks Keep The Engine Humming; M&M Among Top Picks

Auto Sales August 2026 Review: India's auto market is heading into the second half of FY27 (H2FY27) with demand still firmly in the driver's seat, even as a high base threatens to slow the pace of growth.

August wholesale volumes point to broad-based strength, with commercial vehicles delivering the biggest surprise, while rising EV adoption and new launches are creating fresh pockets of outperformance.

Foreign brokerages Nomura, Citi, Jefferies and JPMorgan all flagged resilient underlying demand in their August auto-sales reviews.

Nomura continues to prefer M&M, Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors CV, TVS Motor and Sona Comstar (drivetrain and auto components maker), while Jefferies expects demand momentum to remain strong across two-wheelers, passenger vehicles and trucks.

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MHCVs Spring The Biggest Surprise

August wholesale data showed strength across most segments. According to Nomura, passenger vehicle volumes rose 36% year-on-year (YoY), two-wheelers increased 10%, tractors grew 9%, while medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCVs) surged 35% YoY, well ahead of the brokerage's 25% estimate.

Jefferies estimated domestic wholesale growth of around 36-43% YoY for passenger vehicles and trucks, and around 10% for two-wheelers and tractors.

“Strong demand momentum” was visible across auto segments, Nomura said, although logistical constraints affected some manufacturers, particularly on the export side.

Tata Motors CV and Bajaj Auto were well ahead of Nomura's expectations, while Ashok Leyland was also ahead. Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, TVS Motor and Hero MotoCorp trailed estimates, but Nomura attributed the weakness to supply constraints rather than demand risks.

EV Adoption Is Reaching An Inflection Point

The shift towards electric vehicles is becoming increasingly visible.

Nomura said EV penetration in August stood at 7.2% in passenger vehicles and 10.7% in two-wheelers, while electric three-wheelers in the L5 category crossed 50%.

The brokerage believes India's EV market is at an “inflection point”, with underlying demand potentially 20-30% higher than reported sales as supply takes time to catch up.

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Waiting periods remain elevated for some models, including around six months for the Tata Punch EV, about three months for the M&M 9S and two-three months for Ather, Nomura said.

The Big Question Is What Happens After The High Base

The strength in August comes ahead of a more challenging comparison period.

Nomura expects industry growth to moderate in H2FY27 as the sector moves into a high base. Jefferies also expects domestic auto demand to remain strong, but JPMorgan warned investors to “brace for a volatile rest of 2026” despite healthy underlying trends.

Pricing is another watchpoint. While commodity prices have eased from their peaks, they remain elevated. Nomura said CV makers have largely passed on cost pressures, while two-wheelers have managed them relatively better. Passenger vehicles, however, have taken comparatively smaller price increases, leaving margins more exposed.

Nomura Keeps M&M, Hyundai, Tata Motors CV, TVS, Sona Comstar In Focus

Despite the expected moderation, Nomura remains constructive on selected names.

Its preferred stocks are M&M, Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors CV, TVS Motor and Sona Comstar, with the brokerage expecting companies with EV exposure and strong new-model pipelines to continue outperforming.

Citi, meanwhile, described August trends as supported by a weak base and noted healthy trends across Tata Motors CV, Tata Motors PV, Ashok Leyland and Eicher Motors, while Jefferies said August wholesales were ahead of expectations for most companies.

That said, the demand engine is still running strongly, but the next phase of the auto cycle will increasingly be about who can convert that demand into growth despite tougher comparisons, supply constraints and rising competition.

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