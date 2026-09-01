Bajaj Auto Sales Jump 28% YoY to 5.35 Lakh Units In August. Stock Hits 52-Week High

Bajaj Auto, the two- and three-wheeler manufacturer, on Tuesday reported a strong rise in wholesales during the month of August 2026, led by growth across segments. The robust sales data led Bajaj Auto share price over 3% higher to hit a fresh 52-week high.

The company's wholesales in August 2026 grew 28% to 5,35,764 units from 4,17,616 units in the same month last year.

In the domestic market, the company sold a total of 2,55,708 units last month, registering a growth of 10% from 2,32,398 units during the year-ago period. Exports sales jumped 51% to 2,80,056 units from 1,85,218 units, year-on-year (YoY).

Two-wheeler sales last month increased 30% to 4,43,748 units from 3,41,887 units, YoY. Domestic two-wheeler sales grew 10% YoY to 2,01,898 units and exports surged 53% YoY to 2,41,850 units.

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Sales of commercial vehicles (CV) in August 2026 rose 22% to 92,016 units from 75,729 units, YoY. Domestic CV sales increased 11% to 53,810 units and exports rose 39% YoY to 38,206 units.

Bajaj Auto share price gained over 3% to hit a 52-week high after strong wholesales data. The auto stock rose as much as 3.05% to a fresh high of Rs 12,470.00 apiece on the BSE.

At 10:15 AM, Bajaj Auto share price was trading 2.69% higher at Rs 12,425.00 apiece on the BSE.

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