Mumbai: 5 Things Getting Costlier From Today - What Mumbaikars Need to Know

Mumbaikars are set to pay more for cooking gas, fuel and dairy products from September 1, with prices rising as the West Asia conflict pushes up input costs.

LPG: Up Rs 9.50

Prices for 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders have been hiked by Rs 9.50.

The hike follows a government order issued last week setting production targets for cooking gas at public- and private-sector refineries and upstream firms. The move is aimed at boosting domestic supplies after the West Asia conflict disrupted imported cooking gas and exposed supply risks.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry's order, issued on August 13, set combined production potential at 63,810 tonnes a day across 21 refineries and upstream firms, more than double India's domestic LPG output in FY26 and about 70% of daily consumption, per the report.

CNG: Up Rs 2/kg

Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) has raised CNG prices by Rs 2/kg to Rs 88 in Mumbai, citing the escalation in the West Asia conflict.

"In view of the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, which has resulted in a significant increase in input gas prices linked to international indices, MGL has announced a revision in the prices of CNG," the company said in a statement.

ALSO READ: LPG Price Hike Alert: 19-Kg Commercial Cylinder Prices Increase By Rs 9.50

This marks the fourth CNG hike this financial year, following two Rs 2 increases in May and a Re 1 hike in April.

Domestic PNG: Up Re 1/unit

Piped cooking gas rises by Re 1 per SCM, from Rs 52 to Rs 53, effective today, impacting more than 31 lakh households across MMR, TOI reported.

Milk: Up To Rs 9/Litre

Buffalo milk turns costlier too, with the Bombay Milk Producers' Association raising its wholesale rate by Rs 9 to Rs 102 a litre. Retail tabela milk will rise to Rs 110-112 a litre depending on locality, driven by a roughly 25% jump in cattle feed costs over the past year.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Milk Prices Rise From Today: What Consumers Need to Know

Auto-Taxi Fares: Upto Rs 1-2

Auto-rickshaw and taxi fares in MMR rise from today, the first revision in 18 months.

The minimum auto fare for 1.5 km goes up from Rs 26 to Rs 27, with the per-km rate at Rs 18.22, according to The Economic Times.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Auto And Taxi Fares Rise From Today: Check Revised Minimum Fare

Taxi minimum fares rise from Rs 31 to Rs 33, with per-km rates up to Rs 21.90. The hike, approved by the MMR Transport Authority under the BC Khatua Committee formula, follows union demands over rising CNG and operating costs.

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