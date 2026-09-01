Mumbai Milk Prices Rise From Today: What Consumers Need to Know

Milk prices in Mumbai are set to rise from September 1, with wholesale buffalo milk rates increasing by Rs 9 to Rs 102 per litre.

The Bombay Milk Producers' Association said the new rates will remain in effect until February 28, 2027. The hike is likely to push retail prices to around Rs 110 per litre across most parts of Mumbai, from the current Rs 100. In South Mumbai, prices could rise to as much as Rs 112 per litre, compared with Rs 104 earlier.

Around 40 lakh litres of buffalo milk are distributed across Mumbai every day. The timing of the increase, just ahead of the festive season, has raised concerns among households and businesses as demand for milk and dairy products typically increases during this period.

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Local vendors and consumers are concerned that the milk price hike could push up the cost of everyday food and beverages.

Sanjay, a tea vendor, told PTI that higher milk prices could force vendors to raise tea prices, potentially affecting customer demand. He said, "If the price of milk increases, the price of tea will also rise. We will have to sell a Rs10 cup of tea for Rs 12. This will definitely affect customer footfall. People who used to have four cups of tea a day will now cut down to two. Sweets will also be affected by the rising costs of sugar and milk. Someone who usually buys one kilogram of sweets will buy only half a kilogram, as people try to reduce their overall expenses."

Consumers are also worried about the impact on household budgets. Shubhank told PTI, "Milk is an everyday essential, and its price should not increase when inflation is already so high. Sugar prices have gone up, LPG cylinder costs have increased, and now milk prices are set to rise. Everything has become so expensive, making survival extremely difficult for the common man. Families with small children will be forced to make compromises."

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The latest milk-price revision is therefore expected to affect not only consumers but also tea stalls, sweet shops and other small businesses that rely heavily on milk, particularly during the upcoming festive season.

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