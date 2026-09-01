Deepa Jewellers IPO GMP Points To 31% Listing Gain; Check Key Details

The Rs 459.72 crore IPO of Deepa Jewellers opened for subscription on Sept. 1 and closes on Sept. 3. Ahead of the issue, the latest grey market premium (GMP) indicated an implied listing gain of 31.07%.

Note: Grey market premiums are unofficial and may not accurately reflect the stock's actual listing performance.

Here's everything you need to know about the IPO of Deepa Jewellers.

Deepa Jewellers IPO GMP Today

The GMP for Deepa Jewellers IPO stood at Rs 55 as of 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 1. With the upper price band of Rs 177, the IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 232 (cap price + GMP). This implies an expected listing gain of 31.07% for investors.

Deepa Jewellers IPO: Key Details

The IPO of Deepa Jewellers is a book build issue of Rs 459.72 crore. The issue comprises:

Fresh issue: 1.41 crore shares worth Rs 250 crore

1.41 crore shares worth Rs 250 crore Offer for sale: 1.18 crore shares aggregating to Rs 209.72 crore.

1.18 crore shares aggregating to Rs 209.72 crore. The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 168 and Rs 177 per share.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors must bid for at least a single lot of 84 shares. This means a minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) is Rs 14,868 (based on upper price).

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Deepa Jewellers IPO Key Dates:

Bidding window opens: Sept. 1

Bidding window closes: Sept. 3

Allotment finalisation: Sept. 4

Refund initiation: Sept. 7

Credit of Shares to Demat accounts: Sept. 7

Listing date: Sept. 8

Use Of Proceeds

The company will use the net proceeds for funding long-term working capital requirements towards procurement, maintenance and scaling up of inventory by the company (Rs 215 crore).

The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Company Financials

The company's revenue increased by 38% and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 158% between the financial year ending with March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025.

For FY26, Deepa Jewellers reported:

Total income: Rs 1,927.73 crore, compared with Rs 1,400.10 crore in FY25

Rs 1,927.73 crore, compared with Rs 1,400.10 crore in FY25 Profit after tax (PAT): Rs 104.79 crore, up from Rs 40.58 crore in the previous financial year

Rs 104.79 crore, up from Rs 40.58 crore in the previous financial year EBITDA: Rs 146.34 crore versus Rs 56.01 crore a year earlier

About Deepa Jewellers Ltd.

Incorporated in 2016, Deepa Jewellers Ltd. is engaged in the retail and wholesale trading of gold and diamond jewellery, offering a wide range of traditional and contemporary designs catering to diverse customer preferences. The company focuses on sourcing, designing, and selling jewellery products including rings, necklaces, earrings, bangles, and customised ornaments crafted with quality materials and skilled workmanship.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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