You Have Rs 10 Lakh to Invest Today: SIP, Lumpsum or STP-Which Could Work Better?

With Rs 10 lakh ready to invest, the next question is how to put it into the market, through a lumpsum investment, regular SIPs or an STP. The right choice depends on how much risk you can take, how long you plan to stay invested and how comfortable you are with market ups and downs..

What Is Lumpsum Investment?

With a lumpsum investment, an investor commits the entire Rs 10 lakh to mutual funds at once rather than spreading the capital over several instalments.

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Putting Rs 10 lakh into an equity fund means the complete sum is immediately exposed to market movements. If the market moves higher, gains accrue across the full investment. A downturn can have the same broad impact in the opposite direction.

That makes the entry point a key consideration for anyone choosing the lumpsum route.

What Is SIP?

An SIP typically involves putting a set sum into a mutual fund at regular intervals, often using monthly income. Having Rs 10 lakh in a savings account does not turn the entire amount into an SIP investment.

One way to use the corpus is to split it into smaller portions and deploy those sums over a series of instalments.

What Is STP?

Investors holding a substantial cash corpus may consider an STP as a way of entering equity in stages.

With this approach, the initial Rs 10 lakh is invested in a source scheme, commonly a debt- or liquid-oriented mutual fund. A pre-decided sum is then transferred from the source fund to an equity fund at regular intervals.

Take a Rs 10 lakh corpus as an example. If the investor opts to transfer Rs 1 lakh into an equity fund each month, the entire corpus would make its way into the target fund over 10 months.

The mechanism has similarities with an SIP because the investment reaches the equity fund gradually. The important distinction is where the money begins: under an STP, the capital is already earning returns in the source mutual fund before each transfer takes place.

None of the three strategies can claim to be the best in every situation. A well-timed lumpsum gives the money more time in the market, while an SIP can suit investors who prefer regular investing and a smoother psychological experience. For someone holding Rs 10 lakh today, an STP can offer a middle ground when valuations appear stretched or markets are particularly unsettled.

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Investors with a long time horizon and a strong tolerance for market swings may be comfortable investing the full corpus upfront. Those likely to panic when confronted with a sharp fall may find a phased approach easier to stick with over the long term.

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