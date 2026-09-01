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NTPC, Uni Abex Alloy, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, Gail Dividends: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of NTPC Ltd., Gail India Ltd., Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd., and others will trade ex-dividend on September 2, marking the last day to buy shares to qualify for dividends.

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NTPC, Uni Abex Alloy, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, Gail Dividends: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
Photo: NDTV Profit

Shares of NTPC Ltd., Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd., Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd., Gail (India) Ltd. and more will be on interest on Tuesday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Security NamePurposeRecord Date
Black Rose Industries Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.250002 Sep 2026
Chemfab Alkalis Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.250002 Sep 2026
Compucom Software Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.250002 Sep 2026
Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.000002 Sep 2026
Gail (India) Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.500002 Sep 2026
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.000002 Sep 2026
Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.000002 Sep 2026
Magna Electro Castings Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.000002 Sep 2026
NTPC Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.500002 Sep 2026
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.500002 Sep 2026
Triveni Turbine Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.000002 Sep 2026
Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd.Dividend - Rs. - 40.000002 Sep 2026
Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd.Special Dividend - Rs. - 60.000002 Sep 2026

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (August 25 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by August 24 will be the beneficiaries.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

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