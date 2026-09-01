India's Q1 GDP Growth: Brokerages Raise FY27 Growth Forecasts, See RBI Rate Hikes — Check Estimates

India's economic growth has held firm despite the West Asia crisis and elevated commodity prices, with the June quarter real GDP growth coming in at 7.8%, beating the market estimate of 7.3%. The print has prompted global brokerages to raise their FY27 growth forecasts and, in some cases, bring RBI rate hikes back into focus.

The June-quarter GDP growth was unchanged from the previous quarter and was supported by a strong performance from manufacturing, investment and exports. Manufacturing grew 9.2%, while power, gas and water supply expanded 8.9% and construction grew 7.7%. Nominal GDP growth, however, was softer at 10.3%.

Bank of America said the economy has shrugged off the oil shock, retaining momentum in the June quarter. It expects FY27 GDP growth to remain above 7%. Citi raised its FY27 real GDP growth forecast by 40 basis points to 7.3%, saying the strong print removes a key obstacle to rate normalisation.

Kotak Securities raised its FY27 growth estimate to 7.2%, with risks evenly balanced. It highlighted strong exports and investment, although private and government consumption remained relatively tepid. UBS also raised its FY27 forecast, to 6.9% from 6.5%, and brought forward its expectation of 50 bps of rate hikes from FY28 to FY27.

ALSO READ: India's Q1 GDP Growth Hits 7.8% On Manufacturing Boost; FY26 Numbers Revised

Brokerages on GDP

BofA

Q2CY26 GDP growth was strong at 7.8% YoY, shrugging off the oil shock.

Expects FY27 GDP growth to remain above 7%.

Sees the RBI leaning towards a more hawkish stance in October.

Given revised inflation projections, the real policy rate is expected to turn negative in Q3FY27 and remain so until Q1FY28.

Retains its call for 50 bps of rate hikes in FY27, starting with the December MPC meeting, supported by the robust growth outlook.

Kotak Securities

Q1FY27 GDP growth remained resilient despite the West Asia crisis.

Growth was driven by strong exports and investment, while private and government consumption remained tepid.

Nominal GDP growth at 10.3% came in below expectations.

Raises FY27 real GDP growth forecast to 7.2%, with risks evenly balanced.

Citi

Resilient growth removes an obstacle for rate normalisation.

Raises FY27 real GDP growth forecast by 40 bps to 7.3%.

Expects growth to moderate slightly in H2FY27 due to unfavourable base effects, El Niño and the fading impact of last year's policy stimulus.

Cuts FY27 nominal GDP growth forecast to 11.5% from 12.5% due to a lower-than-expected GDP deflator.

The Q1FY27 GDP print gives the RBI room to consider a rate hike in October without being overly concerned about sacrificing growth.

UBS

India's GDP growth remained resilient at 7.8% YoY in the June quarter.

Revises FY27 growth forecast to 6.9%.

Growth has held up despite energy and weather-related risks.

Brings rate hikes back into consideration, shifting its call for a 50 bps hike from FY28 to FY27.

Investment and net exports drove growth, while consumption softened.

Manufacturing strengthened and services remained supportive.

Goldman Sachs

Q2 real GDP growth beat expectations, while past data series were revised higher.

Raises its CY26 growth forecast.

Given stronger-than-expected investment growth in Q2, expects some sequential moderation over the next two quarters.

Central government capex growth is likely to decline after front-loading in the first four months of the fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley

July fiscal deficit was at a six-month low.

Remains watchful of weather conditions and their impact on agricultural output and yields.

Weaker agricultural performance could weigh on revenue collections and require higher food subsidies.

Renewed geopolitical tensions could keep commodity prices elevated, adding to fiscal expenditure pressures.

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