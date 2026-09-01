Caught on Camera: New York Police Shoots Dead Knife-Wielding Woman After Deadly Times Square Stabbing

A woman armed with a knife stabbed and killed one person and injured another in New York's Times Square on Monday, before she was shot dead by police in an incident captured on video that has since gone viral.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced the deaths at a press conference, saying the second victim was in stable condition in hospital, according to AFP.

Local news reports said the suspect was taken to hospital in critical condition before her death was confirmed.

Videos on social media showed a heavy police presence gathering around the woman in the middle of Times Square before officers opened fire. The suspect was later seen lying on the ground as officers moved in.

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One witness told local outlet PIX11 that the suspect had two knives in her hands and was tased by police before she rushed at officers. "They shot her twice," the unnamed witness said.

The New York Police Department described the incident as a "confirmed officer-involved shooting." A police spokeswoman told AFP at the time, "Right now, it's still an active and ongoing investigation."

The incident unfolded in one of New York's busiest and most recognisable areas, where the presence of large crowds and tourists made the police response particularly visible. Videos shared online showed officers surrounding the suspect as the situation unfolded, drawing attention from people in the area.

Police reportedly do not believe the stabbing was terror-related. Authorities are continuing to investigate what led to the confrontation, including the events before the stabbing and the circumstances surrounding the police shooting.

The surviving victim remains in hospital, while investigators are expected to examine witness accounts and available video footage as they piece together what happened. No further details about the identities of the victims or the suspect were immediately available.

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