Lionel Messi Retirement: 'Legends Don’t Retire’ - Fans Pay Emotional Tribute To Argentina’s 'GOAT’

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has announced his retirement from international football, bringing his storied career with the national team to an end. Messi confirmed the decision in an emotional Instagram post on August 31, saying he had given his future serious thought after the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.
Messi thanked supporters for their love throughout his 20-year international career and said he would now cheer for Argentina from outside the pitch.
Lionel Messi Retirement: X Reviews
The announcement has sparked an outpouring of reactions on X, with fans looking back at Messi's remarkable journey with Argentina and paying tribute to the football legend. Several fans expressed disbelief at his decision, while others urged him to continue playing club football and said his legacy with Argentina would live on forever.
Here are some of the reactions on X:
Legends don't retire, they just change form. You will always be there, Leo ! #Messi #GOAT— Dinesh Sharma (@sdineshaa) August 31, 2026
My Retirement as an Argentina Fan— Don Skimo (@LeoSkimo) August 31, 2026
Today I retire.
I gave you my voice, my tears, my sleepless nights. You gave me back December 18, 2022 one of the best days of my life.
I saw Messi lift the World Cup. My dream is complete. I have nothing left to ask for. pic.twitter.com/BD0FGxfd3Y
A legend doesn't retire from history.— ????澄影ルイナ-LunaRuina???? (@LunaRuina0) September 1, 2026
What Messi gave Argentina was more than trophies, goals, or unforgettable nights. He gave millions of people a reason to dream.
The jersey may come off, but the legacy stays forever.
Thank you, Leo. ????????????
Pressure? He eats it.— TO Yosi WellBeinG???????????? (@toyosky4real) September 1, 2026
Doubts? He buries them.
GOAT? He Is him. ????????
The Game has one King. His name is MESSI. ????
The ???? will retire,,but the legacy will never retire..????????10????????????❤️
Retire the shirt, it's gonna ruin all other players that tries to wear it. Simply because that shirt already chooses its owner and it is Messi.— M | 1312 (@Messifiesta) September 1, 2026
I didn't choose Messi as my hero. I simply grew up, and he was there.— The Ruthless Monk (@vaspar78) September 1, 2026
Through the years, as life changed and I changed, Messi remained — turning ordinary nights into memories I would carry forever.
Today, it doesn't feel like a footballer is saying goodbye. It feels like a…
we all knew Messi was gonna retire,, but we re not just ready now pic.twitter.com/WhDkTmY6fY— EMOJI (@Agba_backup) August 31, 2026
End of an era.— Sushant Butta (@buttasushant) September 1, 2026
Motivated the entire generation.
GOAT.#Messi pic.twitter.com/1qCGAPv8V5
We're proud to witness the 20 good years of greatness LEO ???? ❤️— Football Wallpapers | والپیپر فوتبالی (@Footbal_Edit_HD) September 1, 2026
└???? #Argentina ????????
└???? Lionel #Messi
➣ @Footbal_Edit_HD #WorldCup2026 | #4K | #Wallpaper
???? 4K Version: https://t.co/vbNOYuSbqW https://t.co/5UmLW4HOA3 pic.twitter.com/68eHEJbQgK
Lionel Andres Messi.— Damola | AI & Automation (@I_amDamola) August 31, 2026
Thank you. It was a pleasure watching you play for Argentina.
I can finally retire from watching Argentina now, nothing concern me with those people again https://t.co/BzHjuyoces
Baba Messi don finally retire.— Folarin???? (@AdeRounkee) August 31, 2026
What a wonderful international football career! Anyone who will ever break his laid down record might have to work some magic.
Dear Leo, I know you've just retired from international football, but please, Sir Messi!????Don't retire from professional football just yet. I'm still willing to wake up at 1, 2, or even 3 at midnight just to witness the beautiful magic you continue to put on display.❤️???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/32grrCi0PC— THE BEST????♂️ (@D0nn0t_Disturb) August 31, 2026
I knew Messi was going to retire, and even so, when I saw the letter, I couldn't believe it.— Big.Feran (@thesomoyeolaifa) August 31, 2026
Let it be known that we did not retire without a World Cup.— Diana (@CITYDianaa) August 31, 2026
Lionel Messi carried a whole nation, buried his grief, and gave his last breath in that shirt to a final we'll replay forever.
That's a legacy man! I love you. ❤️ https://t.co/grrskEnNgc
ALSO READ: 'Still Hurts Deep Inside...': What Messi Said In His Retirement Note. Check Full Text
A Look At Messi's Argentina Career
Messi's international journey began in 2005 and included some difficult years before turning into a period of major success. He briefly retired from international football in 2016 after Argentina lost three consecutive major finals, but later returned to the national team.
His comeback brought some of the biggest achievements of his career. Messi helped Argentina win the 2021 Copa América, followed by the 2022 Finalissima.
The biggest moment came at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where Argentina defeated France on penalties after a thrilling final. Messi scored twice and finally lifted the World Cup trophy.
He later helped Argentina win the 2024 Copa América and reach the 2026 World Cup final.
Messi finishes his international career with 207 appearances and 125 goals for Argentina, along with a World Cup title and two Copa América trophies. For fans, his departure marks the end of one of the most memorable eras in international football.
ALSO READ: Lionel Messi Retires From International Football: 8 Incredible Records That Define His Argentina Legacy
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