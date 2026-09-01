Lionel Messi Retirement: 'Legends Don’t Retire’ - Fans Pay Emotional Tribute To Argentina’s 'GOAT’

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has announced his retirement from international football, bringing his storied career with the national team to an end. Messi confirmed the decision in an emotional Instagram post on August 31, saying he had given his future serious thought after the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Messi thanked supporters for their love throughout his 20-year international career and said he would now cheer for Argentina from outside the pitch.

Lionel Messi Retirement: X Reviews

The announcement has sparked an outpouring of reactions on X, with fans looking back at Messi's remarkable journey with Argentina and paying tribute to the football legend. Several fans expressed disbelief at his decision, while others urged him to continue playing club football and said his legacy with Argentina would live on forever.

Here are some of the reactions on X:

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A Look At Messi's Argentina Career

Messi's international journey began in 2005 and included some difficult years before turning into a period of major success. He briefly retired from international football in 2016 after Argentina lost three consecutive major finals, but later returned to the national team.

His comeback brought some of the biggest achievements of his career. Messi helped Argentina win the 2021 Copa América, followed by the 2022 Finalissima.

The biggest moment came at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where Argentina defeated France on penalties after a thrilling final. Messi scored twice and finally lifted the World Cup trophy.

He later helped Argentina win the 2024 Copa América and reach the 2026 World Cup final.

Messi finishes his international career with 207 appearances and 125 goals for Argentina, along with a World Cup title and two Copa América trophies. For fans, his departure marks the end of one of the most memorable eras in international football.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi Retires From International Football: 8 Incredible Records That Define His Argentina Legacy

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