Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Happiest Minds Share Price Falls Over 8% After ITC Infotech Merger Announcement

Under the proposed share-swap arrangement, Happiest Minds shareholders will receive 25 ITC Infotech shares for every 81 shares held in Happiest Minds.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Happiest Minds Share Price Falls Over 8% After ITC Infotech Merger Announcement
The acquisition will be funded through a Rs 1,330 crore rights issue.
Source: AI Generated

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd shares are under pressure during Tuesday's trading session after ITC Infotech, the IT services arm of ITC, announced that it will acquire a 22.1% stake in Happiest Minds Technologies for Rs 1,330 crore.

Shares of Happiest Minds fell as much as 8.39% intraday to a low of Rs 372.80.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

The acquisition will be funded through a Rs 1,330 crore rights issue. As part of the transaction, Happiest Minds will merge with ITC Infotech, following which ITC Infotech will be listed on the stock exchanges.

Under the proposed share-swap arrangement, Happiest Minds shareholders will receive 25 ITC Infotech shares for every 81 shares held in Happiest Minds.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

HDFC Bank Downgraded To Hold By HSBC; Says Stock Needs Meaningful Reversal In Growth, Margins — Check Target Price

HDFC Bank Downgraded To Hold By HSBC; Says Stock Needs Meaningful Reversal In Growth, Margins — Check Target Price

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com