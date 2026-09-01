Mahindra & Mahindra Total Sales Surge 50% In August, Beat Estimates; Stock Climbs Over 2%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.'s total sales surged 50% in August to 59,257 units, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. This compared to analyst estimates of 62,000 units.

Commercial vehicle sales rose 28% to 42,337 units, three-wheeler sales jumped 42% to 14,922 units, while total exports soared 71% to 6,054 units.

M&M's tractor sales saw a modest uptick of 5% to 29,507 units, compared to estimates of 28,950 units; majority of which were domestic sales.

Domestic sales were up 5% to 27,595 units while exports came in at 1,912 units compared to the expected 1,916 units.

The auto giant's share price climbed over 2% to Rs 3,368 apiece on the NSE after the auto sales data was released.

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