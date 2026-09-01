Milky Mist Dairy Food Share Price Zooms 10% On Q1 Results — Key Numbers Here

Milky Mist Share Price Today: Milky Mist Dairy Food shares surged as much as 9.53% to Rs 231 on Tuesday, moving closer to their 52-week high of Rs 233.95, after the newly listed dairy company reported a sharp improvement in its June-quarter performance.

At 10:03 am, Milky Mist shares were trading 7.30% higher at Rs 226.30 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.16% lower at 76,839 levels.

Milky Mist Q1 Results: Profit Jumps Nearly 10X

Milky Mist Dairy Food reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 64.7 crore for Q1 FY27, nearly 10 times the Rs 6.5 crore reported in the year-ago quarter.

ALSO READ: Milky Mist Q1 Results: Profit Zooms 10x, Revenue Nears Rs 1,000 Crore

Revenue from operations rose 43.6% year-on-year to Rs 973 crore, compared with Rs 678 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company also delivered a strong improvement at the operating level. Consolidated EBITDA increased 77% YoY to Rs 143.8 crore, from Rs 81.3 crore a year earlier.

Consequently, EBITDA margin expanded to 14.8% from 12%, representing an improvement of 280 basis points.

The combination of more than 40% revenue growth and faster EBITDA growth points to an improvement in operating leverage during the quarter.

Milky Mist Dairy Food Share Price: IPO Listing

Milky Mist Dairy Food recently made its stock-market debut, with its shares listing on the BSE and NSE on August 18, 2026 at Rs 165 apiece.

The stock had listed at an 18% premium to its final IPO issue price of Rs 140.

The company is focused on expanding its operations and broadening its product portfolio across dairy and value-added dairy categories.

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