Janmashtami 2026: Is Krishna Janmashtami On September 4 or 5?

Krishna Janmashtami 2026 will be celebrated on Friday, September 4, but the midnight celebrations marking Lord Krishna's birth will continue into September 5 in several cities. This has led to confusion over whether Janmashtami falls on September 4 or September 5.

Commemorating the birth of Lord Krishna, traditionally regarded as the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, Hindu devotees mark the festival by observing fasts, visiting temples, performing special rituals and seeking Lord Krishna's blessings.

But why does September 5 also feature prominently in Janmashtami celebrations?

Here's what the Hindu calendar and Nishita Puja timings indicate.

Janmashtami 2026: Date And Muhurat Timings

The auspicious festival of Janmashtami is observed on the eighth day of Krishna Paksha, the dark fortnight, in the month of Bhadrapada, as per the Hindu calendar. This corresponds to Aug. or Sept. in the Gregorian calendar.

This year, Krishna Janmashtami will be observed on Friday, Sept. 4. Dahi Handi celebrations will largely follow on Saturday, Sept. 5, with celebrations taking place across several parts of India. According to Drik Panchang, the most sacred part of the celebration, Nishita Puja, the midnight worship associated with Lord Krishna's birth, will commence at 11:57 p.m. and conclude at 12:43 a.m. on Sept. 5.

The Ashtami Tithi will prevail from 02:25 a.m. on Sept. 4 to 12:13 a.m. on Sept. 5, as per Drik Panchang.

Also Read: Important Days in September 2026: National And International Days, Full List

Krishna Janmashtami Muhurat in Other Cities

New Delhi: 11:57 PM to 12:43 AM, Sept. 05

Pune: 12:10 AM to 12:57 AM, Sept. 05

Chennai: 11:45 PM to 12:31 AM, Sept. 05

Jaipur: 12:03 AM to 12:49 AM, Sept. 05

Hyderabad: 11:52 PM to 12:38 AM, Sept. 05

Gurgaon: 11:58 PM to 12:44 AM, Sept. 05

Chandigarh: 11:59 PM to 12:45 AM, Sept. 05

Kolkata: 11:13 PM to 11:59 PM, Sept. 04

Mumbai: 12:14 AM to 01:01 AM, Sept. 05

Bengaluru: 11:55 PM to 12:42 AM, Sept. 05

Ahmedabad: 12:16 AM to 01:02 AM, Sept. 05

Noida: 11:57 PM to 12:42 AM, Sept. 05

Janmashtami 2026: Significance

The festival of Janmashtami is observed to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. On this sacred occasion, devotees observe the rigorous Nirjala vrat or the Phalahar vrat and engage in daylong and overnight observances that include fasting, offering prayers, meditation and singing bhajans.

The fast is generally broken after the midnight birth celebrations, although the exact parana time can vary according to local Panchang calculations and tradition. Devotees, meanwhile, observing the Phalahar fast are allowed to consume fruits, milk and water, while abstaining from grains and pulses.

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