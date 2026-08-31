Important Days in September 2026: National And International Days, Full List

September 2026 features a packed calendar of national and international observances, along with several prominent cultural and spiritual festivals. Key dates include Teachers' Day, Hindi Diwas, Ganesh Chaturthi, World Ozone Day and the International Day of Peace.

Teachers' Day is observed on Sept. 5 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India's second President and a distinguished scholar. The day serves as a national tribute to educators, acknowledging their paramount role in shaping young minds and fostering academic excellence.

The ninth month of the calendar year will also feature several prominent cultural and spiritual festivals in India. Celebrations kick off early in the month with Krishna Janmashtami on Sept. 4, followed by Ganesh Chaturthi on Sept. 14, Vishwakarma Puja on Sept. 17, and Anant Chaturdashi (Ganesh Visarjan) on Sept. 25.

World Ozone Day is marked on Sept. 16 each year, highlighting global efforts to protect the ozone layer in the Earth's stratosphere. The observance also underlines the need for countries to work together to phase down substances that contribute to ozone depletion and protect the planet's environmental health.

Wildlife organisations around the world mark World Rhino Day on Sept. 22 to promote the protection of all five rhino species. The occasion puts the spotlight on the ongoing threats posed by poaching and habitat loss and calls for stronger conservation action.

Full List Of National And International Days In September 2026

Sept. 1 to 7: National Nutrition Week

Sept. 2: World Coconut Day

Sept. 3: Skyscraper Day

Sept. 4: Krishna Janmashtami

Sept. 5: Teachers' Day (India), International Day of Charity

Sept. 7: Brazilian Independence Day

Sept. 8: International Literacy Day, World Physical Therapy Day

Sept. 10: World Suicide Prevention Day

Sept. 11: Digvijay Diwas, National Forest Martyrs Day

Sept. 14: Hindi Diwas, Ganesh Chaturthi, Hartalika Teej

Sept. 15: Engineer's Day (India), International Day of Democracy

Sept. 16: World Ozone Day, Malaysia Day

Sept. 17: Vishwakarma Puja, World Patient Safety Day

Sept. 18: International Equal Pay Day, World Bamboo Day

Sept. 21: International Day of Peace, World Alzheimer's Day

Sept. 22: World Rhino Day

Sept. 23: International Day of Sign Languages

Sept. 25: Anant Chaturdashi, World Pharmacists Day

Sept. 26: World Environmental Health Day

Sept. 27: World Tourism Day

Sept. 28: World Rabies Day

Sept. 29: World Heart Day

Sept. 30: International Translation Day

ALSO READ: Bank Holidays In September 2026: Banks To Remain Closed For 14 Days

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