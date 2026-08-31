Important Days in September 2026: National And International Days, Full List

September 2026 features a packed calendar of national and international observances, along with several prominent cultural and spiritual festivals. Key dates include Teachers' Day, Hindi Diwas, Ganesh Chaturthi, World Ozone Day and the International Day of Peace.
Teachers' Day is observed on Sept. 5 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India's second President and a distinguished scholar. The day serves as a national tribute to educators, acknowledging their paramount role in shaping young minds and fostering academic excellence.
The ninth month of the calendar year will also feature several prominent cultural and spiritual festivals in India. Celebrations kick off early in the month with Krishna Janmashtami on Sept. 4, followed by Ganesh Chaturthi on Sept. 14, Vishwakarma Puja on Sept. 17, and Anant Chaturdashi (Ganesh Visarjan) on Sept. 25.
World Ozone Day is marked on Sept. 16 each year, highlighting global efforts to protect the ozone layer in the Earth's stratosphere. The observance also underlines the need for countries to work together to phase down substances that contribute to ozone depletion and protect the planet's environmental health.
Wildlife organisations around the world mark World Rhino Day on Sept. 22 to promote the protection of all five rhino species. The occasion puts the spotlight on the ongoing threats posed by poaching and habitat loss and calls for stronger conservation action.
Full List Of National And International Days In September 2026
Sept. 1 to 7: National Nutrition Week
Sept. 2: World Coconut Day
Sept. 3: Skyscraper Day
Sept. 4: Krishna Janmashtami
Sept. 5: Teachers' Day (India), International Day of Charity
Sept. 7: Brazilian Independence Day
Sept. 8: International Literacy Day, World Physical Therapy Day
Sept. 10: World Suicide Prevention Day
Sept. 11: Digvijay Diwas, National Forest Martyrs Day
Sept. 14: Hindi Diwas, Ganesh Chaturthi, Hartalika Teej
Sept. 15: Engineer's Day (India), International Day of Democracy
Sept. 16: World Ozone Day, Malaysia Day
Sept. 17: Vishwakarma Puja, World Patient Safety Day
Sept. 18: International Equal Pay Day, World Bamboo Day
Sept. 21: International Day of Peace, World Alzheimer's Day
Sept. 22: World Rhino Day
Sept. 23: International Day of Sign Languages
Sept. 25: Anant Chaturdashi, World Pharmacists Day
Sept. 26: World Environmental Health Day
Sept. 27: World Tourism Day
Sept. 28: World Rabies Day
Sept. 29: World Heart Day
Sept. 30: International Translation Day
ALSO READ: Bank Holidays In September 2026: Banks To Remain Closed For 14 Days
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