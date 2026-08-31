Korea's Showbox Launches Showbite: Release Dates, Microdrama Genres, Cast, Where to Watch & More

South Korean film and content studio, Showbox, is stepping into the growing microdrama space with a new label, Showbite.

The label is set to begin releasing original short-form dramas in September, with stories covering romance, comedy, revenge, action-thriller, period drama, fantasy, mystery and horror.

According to Variety, Showbite is being created to combine Showbox's storytelling experience with the fast-paced format of microdramas for audiences around the world.

Microdrama Genres And Titles

Showbite's first slate has something for viewers with different tastes, with romance taking up a major part of the lineup.

Taste of You follows two rivals who find themselves falling for each other during a culinary competition, while Love in Thailand brings a romantic comedy set at a golf resort. The New Hire Is Too Hot to Handle explores an office romance, and Love, Again centres on a couple getting another chance after lost memories bring them back together. My Ex-Bias Problem takes a K-pop angle, following an arrogant idol whose life changes after he is sent to a remote island village.

The lineup also moves into revenge and action with three female-led stories - The Fallen Heiress Returns Wicked, They Messed with the Wrong Daughter-in-Law and Contract Marriage: The Heir's Hound. Asura: Return of the Reaper adds an action-crime thriller to the mix.

The lineup also explores period drama and fantasy alongside its modern stories. The Secret Wife Exchange takes viewers back to Joseon society with a period drama, while Her Royal Queen Energy mixes reincarnation and fantasy against the backdrop of an alternate modern Korean monarchy.

For mystery and horror fans, Bridal Shower: The Missing Bride mixes mystery with comedy, while The Fallen Idol Is Possessed! combines K-pop, romance and supernatural elements. Lucky Horror Live Show follows a livestream that quickly turns into a terrifying experience.

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Release Date And Where To Watch?

Showbite will begin rolling out its first titles in September 2026. The company has not announced specific release dates for each title and streaming platforms yet. However, official updates are expected through Showbite's social media accounts, which are scheduled to launch on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube in early September.

Cast Details

Showbox has announced the titles and their story concepts, but detailed cast information have not yet been revealed. The company is expected to share more details as the September launch approaches.

Global Plans

With its diverse lineup, Showbite is looking to take its stories beyond South Korea. The label will attend Broadcast Worldwide in Seoul and the Asian Contents & Film Market at the Busan International Film Festival to meet potential partners and explore wider distribution.

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