Parth Jindal Appointed Chairman Of JSW MG Motor India

Parth Jindal has been appointed chairman of JSW MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd., with immediate effect, the company said on Monday.

Jindal has been a member of the board of JSW MG Motor India since the joint venture was formed and has been involved in the company's product strategy, manufacturing expansion and localisation programme.

The Board of Directors of JSW MG Motor India appointed Jindal as chairman on Aug. 31, according to a company statement.

Jindal is managing director of JSW Cement and JSW Paints, chairman of JSW Dulux Ltd. and a director on the board of JSW Energy. He is also the founder of JSW Sports and chairman and co-owner of the Delhi Capitals.

JSW MG Motor India is a joint venture between JSW Group and SAIC Motor. The company combines JSW's understanding of the Indian market with SAIC Motor's automotive expertise.

The company said it is focused on sustainable mobility, technology, localisation and customer experience. It is also expanding its product portfolio and manufacturing capabilities, supported by a local supply chain.

JSW MG Motor India said it has a long-term commitment to India and is building a sustainable mobility ecosystem. The company said it is introducing globally available technologies and environmentally responsible solutions for Indian consumers while supporting the transition to cleaner transportation.

The company said it has sold more than 1,50,000 electric vehicles in India since its first launch and has emerged as the country's leading EV manufacturer. The MG Windsor is the country's No. 1-selling EV, according to the company.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.