Vishwanath and Sons Box Office Collection Day 17: Suriya Starrer Sees Slight Dip, Mints This Amount

Vishwanath and Sons saw a slight dip in box-office collections on Sunday, falling 1.9% from the previous day. The Suriya starrer still held above the Rs 2.5 crore mark as it wrapped up its third weekend.

Day 17 Box Office Collection

Vishwanath and Sons collected Rs 2.55 crore net in India on Day 17. The film's total India net collection has now reached Rs 116 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 134.30 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film also collected Rs 50 lakh overseas on Day 17, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 63.20 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 197.50 crore.

On Day 17, the Tamil version contributed Rs 1.35 crore, while the Telugu version earned Rs 1.20 crore.

Day-Wise Performance

Vishwanath and Sons opened with Rs 15.35 crore on August 14 and jumped to Rs 22.25 crore on Saturday. It then collected Rs 20.55 crore on Sunday.

The film earned Rs 7.80 crore on Monday, followed by Rs 6.35 crore on Tuesday, Rs 5.10 crore on Wednesday and Rs 4.20 crore on Thursday. Its first-week collection stood at Rs 81.60 crore.

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In the second week, the film collected Rs 4.50 crore on Day 8, Rs 7.25 crore on Day 9 and Rs 7.30 crore on Day 10. It then earned Rs 2.05 crore on Day 11, Rs 2.80 crore on Day 12, Rs 2.35 crore on Day 13 and Rs 1.30 crore on Day 14. Its second-week collection stood at Rs 27.55 crore.

The film collected Rs 1.70 crore on its third Friday and jumped to Rs 2.60 crore on Saturday. With another Rs 2.55 crore on Sunday, its third-weekend total has reached Rs 6.85 crore.

About Vishwanath and Sons

Vishwanath and Sons follows Sanjay Vishwanath, an international shooter whose life changes as he faces ageing, family responsibilities and an unexpected romance.

Directed by Venky Atluri, the film stars Suriya, Mamitha Baiju, Raveena Tandon and Radhika Sarathkumar. G. V. Prakash Kumar has composed the music, while Nimish Ravi handled the cinematography and Navin Nooli edited the film.

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