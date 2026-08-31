Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Day 10: Nivin Pauly-Mamitha Baiju Starrer Nears Rs 100-Crore Gross

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit continued its strong run into the second weekend, with the Nivin Pauly-led romantic comedy holding steady on Sunday. The film has now moved closer to the Rs 100-crore mark in India gross.

Here's a look at its latest box office performance.

Day 10 Box Office Collection

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit collected Rs 10.40 crore net in India on Day 10, recording a 2% rise from the previous day. Its total India net collection has now reached Rs 82.45 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 96.15 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film continued to perform strongly overseas as well, earning Rs 10 crore on Day 10. Its total overseas gross has reached Rs 98.50 crore, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 194.65 crore.

State-Wise Collection

Kerala remained the film's biggest market, contributing Rs 9.75 crore in gross on Day 10. Karnataka added Rs 1.15 crore, while Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 55 lakh. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana added Rs 10 lakh, and the rest of India contributed Rs 60 lakh, taking the total gross to Rs 12.15 crore.

Box Office So Far

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit opened with Rs 4.90 crore on August 21 and gained momentum over its opening weekend, collecting Rs 7.15 crore on Day 2 and Rs 8.80 crore on Day 3.

The film remained steady during the weekdays, earning Rs 6.90 crore on Day 4, followed by Rs 7.90 crore each on Days 5 and 6. It then rose to Rs 8.75 crore on Day 7 before collecting Rs 9.55 crore on its second Friday i.e. Day 8 and Rs 10.20 crore on Day 9.

The film finished its first week with Rs 52.30 crore net in India. It has added another Rs 30.15 crore over the first three days of its second week, with Sunday bringing in the highest weekend.

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About The Film

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit stars Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. The cast also features Vinay Forrt, Bindu Panicker, Shyam Mohan, Suresh Krishna, Shameer Khan and Srindaa.

The film follows Ashley, who returns home after spending time abroad. A wedding in the neighbourhood brings back memories of her first love, Justin, leading to a story about romance, family, old memories and second chances.

The Malayalam romantic comedy is helmed by Girish A.D. and backed by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran. The film is produced under the banners of Fahadh Faasil and Friends, Bhavana Studios and Working Class Hero.

The music is composed by Vishnu Vijay, while Ajmal Sabu has handled the cinematography and Akash Joseph Varghese is the editor.

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