Mumbai Port Mishap: Crane Catches Fire, Overturns During Cargo Unloading, Two Injured

A crane caught fire and overturned while unloading cargo at Mumbai Port on Sunday evening, leaving two crane operators injured. The incident took place around 7:30 pm in the BPS port area, with emergency teams responding to bring the fire under control, ANI reported.

The operation involved the unloading of a heavy 140-metric-ton cargo from the Barbados-flagged vessel Vienna. According to preliminary information, two cranes operated by a private firm, Barkat, were being used to lift the cargo when an imbalance occurred.

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During the lifting operation, a strap reportedly slipped, resulting in the entire weight being transferred onto the second crane. The sudden shift in weight caused the crane to lift off the ground, while its telescopic boom struck the vessel. The impact and resulting friction reportedly triggered the fire, reported NDTV.

The two crane operators, identified as Ranjeet Singh and Nishant Singh, both employees of Barkat, sustained injuries in the incident. They were rushed to hospital for medical treatment. Earlier reports said the injuries were minor.

Mumbai Port fire brigade personnel reached the location soon after the incident and brought the fire under control. Port authorities and emergency teams also responded to the accident to secure the area and prevent further damage.

The incident temporarily disrupted cargo-handling operations at the berth. The extent of damage to the crane and vessel was not immediately clear.

Police from the Yellow Gate police station have initiated an inquiry into the incident. Investigators are expected to examine the lifting equipment, cargo-handling procedures and circumstances surrounding the strap failure and crane imbalance, as per media reports.

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Authorities are also expected to determine whether any safety protocols were breached during the operation. Further details regarding the exact cause of the fire and the overall extent of damage are awaited.

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