Bengaluru Tragedy: Argument Turns Deadly, Software Engineer Dies After Falling From 7th Floor

A 23-year-old software engineer, identified as Janani, died after falling from the seventh-floor terrace of a co-living PG facility in Bengaluru's Whitefield area on Sunday. Her 30-year-old friend, Manichavelu, also known as Velu, was seriously injured and is being treated at Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre.

According to preliminary police findings reported by NDTV, the incident took place at a PG facility on ECC Road after the two were involved in a heated argument. Both Janani and Manichavelu were reportedly from Puducherry.

Janani worked at Societe Generale and had been staying at Mountain PG since January. Manichavelu works for a logistics company.

ALSO READ: Tata Inks Major Defence Deal With Javelin Joint Venture To Make Anti-Tank Missiles In India

Police said the two had reportedly been in a relationship for around six years. Investigation suggests that their relationship had recently become strained after Manichavelu got engaged to another woman, allegedly leading to repeated arguments between the two.



According to the preliminary investigation, Janani moved towards the edge of the terrace during the confrontation and appeared to be attempting to jump. Police suspect that she pulled Manichavelu along, resulting in both falling from the seventh floor. However, investigators are yet to establish the exact sequence of events.



Janani died at the spot due to injuries sustained in the fall. Manichavelu survived after reportedly landing on tree branches before hitting the ground, which may have cushioned the impact. He was subsequently rushed to a private hospital with serious injuries.

Whitefield police have registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Police are waiting to record Manichavelu's statement once his condition improves.

The investigation is also looking into the argument between the two and what happened in the moments leading up to the fatal fall.

ALSO READ: Oil Prices On Aug. 31: Brent Crude Nears $90 Per Barrel As US Strikes Iran's Larak Island

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.