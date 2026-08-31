Where To Watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In East Zone vs Central Zone Duleep Trophy 2026 Semifinal

East Zone vs Central Zone Latest

East Zone were 161/0 after 25 overs, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi batting on 92 from 79 balls with seven boundaries and and equal number of sixes against his name.

East Zone will look to build a strong first-innings position when they resume Day 2 of their Duleep Trophy 2026 semifinal against defending champions Central Zone at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru. The focus will be on 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and experienced opener Abhimanyu Easwaran as East Zone begin their reply to Central Zone's 266. Sooryavanshi is also leading the side after captain Ishan Kishan suffered a wrist injury on Day 1.

Duleep Trophy 2026, East Zone vs Central Zone: Where To Watch

The first semifinal between East Zone and Central Zone will be telecast live on Star Sports Khel in India, while live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

East Zone v Central Zone Duleep Trophy 2026 Day 2 Match Preview

East Zone captain Ishan Kishan won the toss and opted to bowl first on a green-tinged surface that promised movement off the seam and lively bounce. The decision paid off early, with Mohammed Shami (2/42) and Mukesh Kumar (3/56), along with medium-pacer Abhijit Sarkar (3/38), putting Central Zone's top order under severe pressure.

East Zone were forced into a reshuffle in the 19th over after Kishan injured his right wrist behind the stumps. Kumar Kushagra took over as wicketkeeper, with vice-captain Sooryavanshi assuming the captaincy.

Despite his youth, the stand-in skipper Vaibhav Sooryavanshi showed remarkable composure. He marshalled his seasoned bowling attack effectively and successfully utilised the Decision Review System (DRS) to dismiss set batter Aryan Juyal for 46.

Central Zone managed to post 266 thanks to a brisk, counter-attacking half-century from Rinku Singh (60 off 88 balls) and a frustrating 45-run 10th-wicket partnership between Yash Thakur (30 not out) and Aryan Pandey (22).

Duleep Trophy 2026 East Zone vs Central Zone: Match Details

Match: East Zone vs Central Zone, 1st Semi-Final

Date: Aug. 30 - Sept. 2, 2026

Venue: BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru

Start Time: 9:30 a.m. IST

Tournament: Duleep Trophy 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Live Streaming: Where To Watch East Zone vs Central Zone Duleep Trophy 2026 On TV

Fans can watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's batting in the first semifinal between East Zone and Central Zone live on Star Sports Khel in India.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Live Streaming: Where To Watch East Zone vs Central Zone Duleep Trophy 2026 Online

Fans can watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in action for East Zone against Central Zone live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Duleep Trophy 2026 East Zone vs Central Zone, 1st Semi-Final: Playing XI

East Zone (Playing XI): Abhimanyu Easwaran, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Kumar Kushagra, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Virat Singh, Md Kounain Quraishi, Anukul Roy, Abhijit K Sarkar, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar

Central Zone (Playing XI): Aman Mokhade, Aryan Juyal (wk), Kunal Chandela, Yash Rathod, Rajat Patidar (c), Rinku Singh, Saransh Jain, Harsh Dubey, Arshad Khan, Yash Thakur, Aryan Pandey

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