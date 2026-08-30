Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Handed East Zone Captaincy After Ishan Kishan's Injury

Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reached another milestone in his rapidly rising cricket career on Sunday, taking over as captain of East Zone during their Duleep Trophy semi-final against Central Zone in Bengaluru.

At just 15, Sooryavanshi was handed the responsibility after regular captain Ishan Kishan suffered a hand injury while keeping wickets.

Sooryavanshi had entered the tournament as East Zone's vice-captain, but an unexpected injury to Kishan during the 19th over of Central Zone's first innings forced a sudden change in leadership.

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Kishan took a blow to his right wrist while keeping. After receiving treatment from the team physios on the field, the wicketkeeper-batter walked off for further medical assessment. He was later seen on the sidelines with his wrist heavily strapped.

With Kishan unable to continue behind the stumps, Kumar Kushagra took over the wicketkeeping duties, while Sooryavanshi stepped into the captaincy role.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates Unique Milestone

Taking charge of a senior First-Class side at 15 marks a significant milestone for Sooryavanshi, who has quickly emerged as one of the most talked-about young talents in Indian domestic cricket.

His appointment as East Zone vice-captain ahead of the tournament had already attracted attention. However, the selectors had backed the decision, explaining that the leadership role was aimed at grooming the teenager for his long-term development rather than addressing an immediate leadership requirement.

Sooryavanshi made his First-Class debut in early 2024 and is featuring in only his second Duleep Trophy match and 10th First-Class game overall.

His elevation to captaincy on Sunday has now added another notable chapter to his young career.

Sooryavanshi Leads Experienced East Zone Side

Despite being the youngest player on the field, Sooryavanshi suddenly found himself responsible for a team featuring several experienced domestic and international names.

The East Zone squad includes players such as Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar and Abhimanyu Easwaran, making the leadership responsibility an even bigger challenge for the teenager.

Sooryavanshi was tasked with managing East Zone's bowling attack after Kishan left the field. Under his leadership, Central Zone reached 81/3 by the lunch break.

The circumstances may not have been planned, but the moment offered Sooryavanshi an early taste of leadership at the senior level.

Sooryavanshi's captaincy was put to the test in the 40th over of Central Zone's innings when East Zone opted for a review against the well-set Aryan Juyal.

With just three seconds remaining on the DRS timer, the 15-year-old stand-in captain decided to take the review. The decision proved to be spot on as the review resulted in Juyal's dismissal for 46.

The successful call sparked animated celebrations from the East Zone players, adding another memorable moment to Sooryavanshi's eventful day as captain.

Another Chapter In Sooryavanshi's Rapid Rise

Sooryavanshi's elevation comes amid a rapid rise that has seen the teenager make his mark in domestic cricket at an unusually young age.

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From being named East Zone's vice-captain to unexpectedly taking over as captain in a Duleep Trophy semi-final, the 15-year-old has now found himself handling a responsibility normally reserved for far more experienced players.

The extent of Ishan Kishan's injury and his recovery timeline will determine whether he can return to the match. But regardless of Kishan's availability, Sunday's events in Bengaluru have given Sooryavanshi another defining moment in his journey through Indian cricket.

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