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Toxic Box Office Collection Day 5: Yash-Kiara Advani Starrer Crosses Rs 200-Crore Mark In India

On Day 5, 'Toxic' earned Rs 13.13 crore net in India, taking its total net collection to Rs 204.23 crore. Its India gross collection has also risen to Rs 243.74 crore.

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Toxic Box Office Collection Day 5: Yash-Kiara Advani Starrer Crosses Rs 200-Crore Mark In India
Yash-starrer has now gone past the Rs 200-crore mark in India.
@Yash/X

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has crossed a major box-office milestone just five days into its theatrical run. The Yash-starrer has now gone past the Rs 200-crore mark in India.

Here's a look at Toxic's box-office performance after five days.

Day 5 Box Office Collection

Toxic has collected Rs 13.13 crore net in India on Day 5. This takes its India net collection to Rs 204.23 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 243.74 crore, as per figures from trade tracker Sacnilk

The Hindi version remained the biggest contributor on Sunday with Rs 8.23 crore, followed by Kannada with Rs 3.97 crore. Telugu added Rs 61 lakh, while Tamil contributed Rs 32 lakh.

Box Office Journey

The action-thriller opened on a strong note with Rs 101.10 crore net on Day 1. Collections then dropped to Rs 37.65 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 27.20 crore on Day 3 and Rs 25.15 crore on Day 4.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 31: MCU Film Sees Fresh Momentum In India

About The Film

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a period gangster drama set in post-independence Goa between the 1940s and 1970s. The film explores crime, loyalty, violence, morality and redemption through the story of a gangster caught in a dangerous world.

Yash plays a dual role, with Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth also part of the cast. Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair also feature in the film.

Toxic was released in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam on August 26, 2026.

ALSO READ: Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 9: Ravi Teja Starrer Continues Strong Run, Mints This Amount

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