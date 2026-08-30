First The Chairman, Now The CEO: Why IiAS Sees A 'Carelessness' Risk At HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank faces a leadership challenge after Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sashidhar Jagdishan decided not to seek reappointment, leaving the lender to select his successor while several other senior management and board changes approach, proxy advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services India Ltd. said.

Jagdishan will retire from the bank at the close of business on Oct. 26, 2026, according to HDFC Bank's exchange filing. The bank said its board has decided to fast-track the selection and appointment of his successor.

IiAS said Jagdishan's departure comes after a series of developments in 2026 that have raised questions around the bank's governance and created what it called a leadership challenge at the top.

"To lose a chairman may be misfortune; to lose both chairman and chief executive begins to look like carelessness," IiAS said in its report, borrowing from Oscar Wilde.

Jagdishan informed the board that he would not seek reappointment as MD and CEO. The bank said that, despite persuasion, he reiterated his decision not to seek another term.

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The board said Jagdishan would retire when his current tenure ends on Oct. 26. It also said it had "deeply appreciated his commitment, leadership, contribution to the growth, stability of the Bank and his role in successful completion of one of the largest mergers in corporate India".

IiAS said the succession process comes as HDFC Bank faces other impending vacancies across its executive suite and board. Executive Director V Srinivasa Rangan's term ends in November 2026, while the replacement for an earlier retired executive director, Bhavesh Zaveri, has yet to be appointed, according to the proxy advisory firm.

The advisory firm also said the bank would need to consider Reserve Bank of India rules on the tenure of executive directors while assessing its leadership options.

Changes are also approaching at the board level. Rajiv Kumar was appointed chairman in July, while Sandeep Parekh and D. Ranganathan, both members of the nominations and remuneration committee, reach their term limits in January 2027, IiAS said.

IiAS placed the latest transition against the backdrop of events earlier this year, beginning with former Chairman Atanu Chakraborty's resignation in March. Chakraborty had cited "certain happenings and practices" that were inconsistent with his personal values and ethics, according to the report.

An external legal review ordered by the board later found no evidence to support the concerns raised by the former chairman, IiAS said.

The firm also referred to developments surrounding the Maharashtra State Road Development Corp. deposit-pricing matter, which it said shifted investor attention towards internal controls and governance culture. An internal enquiry found no evidence of personal enrichment or mala fide intent, though it described the episode as "marketing overreach", according to IiAS.

"The coming months will be defining for HDFC Bank," IiAS said, adding that investors would watch the bank's decisions on CEO succession, executive director appointments and the induction of new independent directors.

The proxy advisory firm said investors would look for evidence of changes to processes and governance as the bank works through the leadership transition.

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