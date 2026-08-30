India vs Thailand Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asia Cup 2026 Match Online?

India face Thailand in match 3 of the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 fixture on Sunday, Aug. 30, beginning their campaign at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

India will be keen to reclaim the Women's Asia Cup title after losing to Sri Lanka in the 2024 final. Harmanpreet Kaur will captain a formidable line-up that arrives with plenty of confidence after a strong run in international cricket, highlighted by their landmark Test triumph at Lord's. India, however, will be without Jemimah Rodrigues, who has been ruled out of the tournament with a hamstring injury.

Thailand enter Sunday's Group A clash with confidence after beating Hong Kong by six runs in their opening match. Captain Naruemol Chaiwai top-scored with 43, while Onnicha Kamchomphu took 3 for 27.

India vs Thailand Women's Asia Cup 2026 match will be available to watch live in India on Sony Sports Network, while fans can stream the match online through the SonyLIV app and website. The India vs Thailand match is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. IST on Sunday, Aug. 30.

India vs Thailand Women's Asia Cup 2026: Date And Time

The India vs Thailand Women's Asia Cup match will be played on Aug. 30 from 8 p.m. IST onwards.

India vs Thailand Women's Asia Cup 2026: Venue

The India vs Thailand Women's Asia Cup match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

India vs Thailand Women's Asia Cup 2026: Live Telecast

The India vs Thailand Women's Asia Cup match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

India vs Thailand Women's Asia Cup 2026: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the India vs Thailand Women's Asia Cup match on the SonyLIV app and website.

India vs Thailand Women's Asia Cup 2026: Probable XI

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud.

Thailand Women: Naruemol Chaiwai(c), Nannapat Koncharoenkai(w), Chanida Sutthiruang, Naomi Hamilton, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Phannita Maya, Nannaphat Chaihan, Suleeporn Laomi, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Sunida Chaturongrattana

India vs Thailand Women's Asia Cup 2026: Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), G Kamalini (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal.

Thailand: Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Natthakan Chantham, Chanida Sutthiruang, Suleeporn Laomi, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Phannita Maya, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Chayanisa Phengpaen, Nannaphat Chaihan, Koranit Suwanchonrathi, Thanrada Seesawan, Naomi Hamilton.

India vs Thailand Women's T20: Head to Head Record

Matches Played: 3

India Won: 3

Thailand Won: 0

The last match between these two sides took place in the 2022 Women's T20 Asia Cup semi-final match in Sylhet which India won by 74 runs.

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