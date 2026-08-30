Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 9: Ravi Teja Starrer Continues Strong Run, Mints This Amount

Ravi Teja's Irumudi has opened its second weekend on a positive note after a mixed run during the weekdays. The action film is continuing to draw audiences and has now crossed the Rs 110-crore mark in India.

Here's a look at its latest box office performance.

Day 9 Box Office Collection

Irumudi earned Rs 12.30 crore net in India on Day 9. With the latest collection, Irumudi's total India net collection has reached Rs 114.55 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 133 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film also collected Rs 1 crore from overseas markets on Day 9, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 19.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 152.50 crore.

On Day 9, the Telugu version dominated with Rs 12.29 crore, while the Tamil version contributed just Rs 1 lakh to the India net collection.

Box Office Journey So Far

Irumudi began its theatrical run on August 21 with Rs 15.30 crore. It grew slightly on Saturday with Rs 16.20 crore before reaching its highest single-day collection of Rs 19 crore on Sunday.

The film maintained double-digit collections through most of the weekdays, earning Rs 12.35 crore on Day 4, Rs 12.20 crore on Day 5 and Rs 10.20 crore on Day 6. Its collection fell to Rs 6.90 crore on Day 7 before rising again to Rs 10.10 crore on its second Friday.

The film ended its first week with Rs 92.15 crore net in India. It has now added Rs 22.40 crore over the first two days of its second weekend.

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About The Film

Irumudi is an action drama about a father with a violent past who has settled into a quiet life with his daughter near a waterfall. At her request, he decides to take Ayyappa Deeksha, but the journey forces him to face parts of his past.

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film stars Ravi Teja in the lead, alongside Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh and Swasika Vijay.

G. V. Prakash Kumar has composed the music, while Vishnu Sarma handled the cinematography and Prawin Pudi served as the editor.

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