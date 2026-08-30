HDFC Bank CEO Exit: Will The Stock See A Knee-Jerk Fall On Monday? — Analysts Weigh In

HDFC Bank Ltd. has been jumping through one burning hoop after another since the end of fiscal year 2026, and its stock has been punished accordingly on the D-street.

With CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan's decision to step down from his post and not seek re-appoitnment, all eyes are once again on India's largest private lender's shares.

Majority of analysts maintain a bearish view for the shares, at least in the near-term and expect a lot of volatility in Monday's trade.

Banking and financial analyst Ishank Gupta from choice broking highlighted how Jagdishan had said he had never contemplated stepping away back in March. In the past, the Bank's board has also tried to persuade him to step down, but he denied.

Therefore, the decision to resign now is going to invite scrutiny. Gupta added that the reversal in his stance matters more than the exit itself.

"Leadership uncertainty of this nature has historically attracted a valuation discount at Indian banks until a successor is confirmed, and the counterparty on the other side of that adjustment is usually the incumbent shareholder," the analyst stated.

ALSO READ: 'Best Time To Resign': Sashidhar Jagdishan Explains HDFC Bank Exit To NDTV Profit

G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at market advisory firm Equinomics Research, ​outlined specifics of the market reaction expected for Monday's trade and said that bank's stock could fall 2% to 3% in a ​knee-jerk reaction to ⁠the development.

At the same time, he said that the discounted valuation may be a positive for the long-term, as it may attract long-term investors considering its strong balance sheet.

"A bank with such a large and strong balance sheet will not find it difficult to attract good talent," he stated, pointing out that the stock currently trades at less than twice its book value.

In a contrarian view, Mahesh M. Ojha, Vice President Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities sees the news to be a key positive for HDFC Bank, although, he expects a fresh upmove only after the new CEO and MD is appointed.

Some experts such as Deepak Bangur from 360 ONE Capital believe that an already discounted valuation will make little difference to traders as the unexpected exit is a major downside for HDFC Bank.

"Despite the stock trading at near 52-week low due to the concerns around corporate governance, legal issues and management continuity we view this development as a negative for the bank," he said, adding that appointment of new CEO and MD and Bank's strategy going forward would be a key monitorables.

Overall, most analysts and market experts see Jagdishan's exit as a near-term headwind for the Bank and its shares, but a lot hinges on how quickly and smoothly succession takes place and what the bank's strategy would be going ahead.

ALSO READ: Before Sashidhar Jagdishan's Exit, How Did HDFC Bank Stock React To Atanu Chakraborty's Resignation?

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