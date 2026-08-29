Before Sashidhar Jagdishan's Exit, How Did HDFC Bank Stock React To Atanu Chakraborty's Resignation?

HDFC Bank shares will be in focus on Monday, August 31 after the private lender's Managing Director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan has decided not to seek reappointment and will step down from his position on October 26, 2026.

The development comes months after part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty quit unexpectedly citing concerns over practices that he said were not aligned with his personal values and ethics.

HDFC Bank shares had dipped after Chakraborty's exit, raising the question of how investors may react to Jagdishan's decision. After Chakraborty's resignation, HDFC Bank shares tumbled nearly 9% intraday to Rs 772.

In his resignation note, Chakraborty stated that his decision was driven by issues related to principles rather than any operational or material factors. He clarified that there were “no other material reasons” behind his move. Sources told NDTV Profit his exit comes on the back of differences with other management and board members and were not linked to any regulatory concerns.

ALSO READ: 'Best Time To Resign': Sashidhar Jagdishan Explains HDFC Bank Exit To NDTV Profit

Meanwhile on Saturday, the lender informed the exchanges, "Sashidhar Jagdishan has conveyed today, his decision to not seek his re-appointment as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD&CEO) of the Bank."

It added, "Despite persuasion, Mr. Jagdishan reiterated his decision to not seek reappointment. Accordingly, he shall retire from the services of the Bank upon the close of business hours on October 26, 2026."

While Chakraborty cited ethical concerns, Jagdishan offered a different rationale for his exit, saying, “With issues addressed, this is the best time to resign.” These contrasting reasons is expected to shape investor sentiment towards HDFC Bank.The investors may closely watch whether the nature of the latest exit raise concerns about HDFC Bank's governance, leadership stability and succession plans.

Notably, HDFC Bank has assured that its boardhas decided to fast-track the process for selection and appointment of his successor.

ALSO READ: Sashidhar Jagdishan To Step Down: Timeline Of Key Events Leading Up To HDFC Bank's MD & CEO's Exit

Likely Impact On HDFC Stock

In a earlier note, Macquarie said HDFC Bank's decision on Jagdishan's tenure could determine whether uncertainty around the lender's leadership eases or continues to weigh on its shares.

The brokerage expected that a full-term renewal would bring clarity, while a temporary extension could leave the succession question open for longer. Both outcomes were likely to have different implications on the stock.

"The uncertainty will linger, and the new CEO could take time to settle in,” the brokerage said, adding that the stock price “could fall further” under the latter scenario.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.