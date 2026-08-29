Sashidhar Jagdishan To Step Down: Timeline Of Key Events Leading Up To HDFC Bank's MD & CEO's Exit

HDFC Bank Managing Director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan will step down from the lender on Oct. 26, 2026, after deciding not to seek reappointment. The announcement on Aug. 29 brings an end to months of uncertainty around the bank's leadership succession.

ALSO READ | Sashidhar Jagdishan To Step Down As HDFC Bank MD & CEO On Oct 26

Here is a timeline of the key developments leading up to Jagdishan's decision:

March 2026: HDFC Bank's part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty abruptly resigned from the board on March 19.

HDFC Bank's part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty abruptly resigned from the board on March 19. June 2026: Former NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar was appointed as an additional independent director and designated part-time chairman on June 29, subject to approval from the Reserve Bank of India.

Former NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar was appointed as an additional independent director and designated part-time chairman on June 29, subject to approval from the Reserve Bank of India. June 2026: Puneet Sharma was appointed as CFO-designate on June 29. He is scheduled to take over as chief financial officer from Dec. 1, 2026.

Puneet Sharma was appointed as CFO-designate on June 29. He is scheduled to take over as chief financial officer from Dec. 1, 2026. July 2026: The bank's board took disciplinary action against three senior executives, including Jagdishan and the CFO, following an internal probe on July 27. The executives were issued warning letters and a penalty of Rs 1 lakh, according to the information provided.

The bank's board took disciplinary action against three senior executives, including Jagdishan and the CFO, following an internal probe on July 27. The executives were issued warning letters and a penalty of Rs 1 lakh, according to the information provided. August 2026: HDFC Bank shares came under pressure, hitting a 2.5-year low amid concerns over the lender's leadership succession on Aug. 27.

HDFC Bank shares came under pressure, hitting a 2.5-year low amid concerns over the lender's leadership succession on Aug. 27. August 2026: On Aug. 29, Jagdishan informed the board of his decision not to seek reappointment as MD & CEO. The board said it had tried to persuade him to reconsider, but he reiterated his decision.

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HDFC Bank said Jagdishan will retire from the bank's services at the close of business on Oct. 26, 2026.

The board also decided to fast-track the selection and appointment of his successor, with the aim of completing the process well within time.

In its exchange filing, HDFC Bank appreciated Jagdishan's leadership and contribution to the bank's growth and stability, as well as his role in the successful completion of the merger between HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank.

The decision comes months after Jagdishan told NDTV Profit that he was keen on being reappointed, while stressing that the appointment would follow the board's due process.

"There is a fair amount of robust and very transparent process which is undertaken by the nomination commission of the board," he had said.

ALSO READ | HDFC Bank Board To Fast-Track Search For Sashidhar Jagdishan's Successor

The leadership uncertainty has been an overhang for HDFC Bank's stock in recent months.

Earlier, Macquarie had said the outcome of Jagdishan's tenure could determine whether uncertainty around the lender's leadership eased or continued to weigh on the shares.

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